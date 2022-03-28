‘Issa Rae’ Is Near-Invisible to Men in Apple TV+’s Eerie ‘Roar’ Trailer

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the upcoming anthology series “Roar,” starring Issa Rae, Nicole Kidman and Betty Gilpin.

In the series, which is a comedy with several dark twists, Rae’s words cannot be heard by men. Kidman’s character has a penchant for eating photographs and Daniel Dae Kim builds his trophy wife, Gilpin, a literal shelf for her to sit on.

The show was created by the same team who brought you the Netflix wrestling series, “GLOW.”

The trailer also features stars Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward, who live out their own unique twisted realities.

According to the synopsis:” ‘Roar’ is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, these eight stand-alone stories feature ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances. In “Roar,” women eat photographs, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies. And yet, their struggles are universal.”

The series is based on Cecelia Ahern’s 2018 short story collection of the same title.

“One story that resonates with me is The Woman Who Found Bite Marks Under Her Skin – it’s about a mother who is returning to work after maternity leave and she finds these bite marks all over her skin which grow by day and she realizes that the guilt is eating her alive,” Ahern told BetterReading in 2018 of her anthology. “Many of us are made of guilt and feel it so easily, we have so many different relationships in our lives and we often feel guilty that we’re not being enough for all those people in our lives. This story I wrote at the end of a workday. I was going through my own struggle of why I’d left my two kids crying, to go and sit in my office. I was feeling that guilt.”

Issa Rae in Apple TV+’S “Roar”

“Roar” also stars Nick Kroll, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Lowell, Ego Nwodim, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Simon Baker, Hugh Dancy, Jillian Bell, Bernard White, Justin Kirk and more.

The show will premiere globally with all eight episodes on Friday, April 15, exclusively on Apple TV+.