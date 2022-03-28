ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Issa Rae’ Is Near-Invisible to Men in Apple TV+’s Eerie ‘Roar’ Trailer

By Shine My Crown Staff
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 22 hours ago

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the upcoming anthology series “Roar,” starring Issa Rae, Nicole Kidman and Betty Gilpin.

In the series, which is a comedy with several dark twists, Rae’s words cannot be heard by men. Kidman’s character has a penchant for eating photographs and Daniel Dae Kim builds his trophy wife, Gilpin, a literal shelf for her to sit on.

The show was created by the same team who brought you the Netflix wrestling series, “GLOW.”

The trailer also features stars Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward, who live out their own unique twisted realities.

According to the synopsis:” ‘Roar’ is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, these eight stand-alone stories feature ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances. In “Roar,” women eat photographs, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies. And yet, their struggles are universal.”

The series is based on Cecelia Ahern’s 2018 short story collection of the same title.

“One story that resonates with me is The Woman Who Found Bite Marks Under Her Skin – it’s about a mother who is returning to work after maternity leave and she finds these bite marks all over her skin which grow by day and she realizes that the guilt is eating her alive,” Ahern told BetterReading in 2018 of her anthology. “Many of us are made of guilt and feel it so easily, we have so many different relationships in our lives and we often feel guilty that we’re not being enough for all those people in our lives. This story I wrote at the end of a workday. I was going through my own struggle of why I’d left my two kids crying, to go and sit in my office. I was feeling that guilt.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPp73_0esB4Hos00
Issa Rae in Apple TV+’S “Roar”

“Roar” also stars Nick Kroll, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Lowell, Ego Nwodim, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Simon Baker, Hugh Dancy, Jillian Bell, Bernard White, Justin Kirk and more.

The show will premiere globally with all eight episodes on Friday, April 15, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

TVLine Items: Foy/Bettany's Scandal Trailer, Selling Sunset Returns and More

Click here to read the full article. Paul Bettany (WandaVision) and Claire Foy (The Crown) are going through a very messy divorce in the trailer for A Very British Scandal Season 2, premiering with all three episodes Friday, April 22 on Prime Video. The sophomore run chronicles “the divorce of the Duke (Bettany) and Duchess of Argyll (Foy), one of the most notorious, extraordinary, and brutal legal cases of the 20th century,” per the official synopsis. “Famed for her charisma, beauty, and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorce featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking,...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Lowell
Person
Ego Nwodim
Person
Cecelia Ahern
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Justin Kirk
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Judy Davis
Person
Kara Hayward
Person
Daniel Dae Kim
Person
Peter Facinelli
Person
Jason Mantzoukas
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Merritt Wever
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Meera Syal
Person
Jillian Bell
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Fivel Stewart
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jeff Garlin Allegedly ‘Doesn’t Want to Be’ on ‘The Goldbergs’ and ‘Wants to Leave Mid-Scene’

Click here to read the full article. The allegations against “The Goldbergs” star Jeff Garlin have thrown the ABC series “for a loop” when filming its ninth season. Co-star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Twitter to respond to criticisms of the sitcom using a stand-in for Garlin, namely during scenes pivotal to the plot. Garlin’s role was significantly cut down due to an ongoing three-year investigation into HR complaints involving toxic workplace allegations. Garlin insisted to Vanity Fair in December 2021 that he was “not fired” from the series. Variety later reported that Garlin would not film any new episodes of “The Goldbergs” for...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meera#Betterreading
Deadline

Demi Lovato Will No Longer Star In NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Hungry’, Will Remain As Executive Producer

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: This is a surprise. Demi Lovato, who had been attached as star in NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot Hungry for a year, has stepped down from acting duties in the project just as it was about to start production. Lovato, along with their manager Scooter Braun, remain executive producers. The role is being recast, with the goal to have a replacement shortly so the pilot stays on schedule. According to sources, Lovato bowed out as an actor due to scheduling issues. Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin and to be directed by James Burrows,...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations served from us to you. If you're after a bit of light-hearted sci-fi adventure, there's The Adam Project on Netflix – and when you've finished that, make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained. Meanwhile, Pixar's latest, Turning Red, is now on Disney Plus for more family-friendly fun.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Issa Rae Makes Sweet Arrival in Red Floral Gown & Hidden Heels at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Issa Rae brightened up the red carpet at the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. The “Insecure” star was joined by her husband Louis Dame. Rae will present Halle Berry with the SeeHer Award. The actress brought spring vibes in a red halterneck gown from Carolina Herrera’s pre-fall 2022 collection. The floor-length number was complete with floral details. The dress was met with a band around the waist and ruffles that cascaded down to the hem. The “Love Birds” actress coordinated her vibrant ensemble with bronzy neutral makeup and a red...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘BMF’: Leslie Jones Joins Season 2 Cast Of Starz Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones has been tapped for a key recurring role in the upcoming second season of Starz’s BMF, from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power franchise) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star). She is the latest in a growing list of strong female characters in Season 2, including La La Anthony, who was recently upped to series regular, along with new series regular Kelly Hu and Christine Horn, who recurs. Jones will play Federal Agent Tracy Chambers. Smart and calculating, Chambers knows how to maneuver...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

‘Virgin River’ Star Martin Henderson Looked Absolutely Dashing on the Red Carpet at Latest Premiere

Martin Henderson looked quite dapper on the red carpet of his latest movie premiere. Earlier this week, the Virgin River star attended the exclusive screening for A24’s new horror flick, X. Set in the 1970s, the story follows a group of filmmakers traveling to a rural farm in Texas to make an adult movie. But, when their reclusive hosts discover their plans, the visitors must fight to survive the family's gruesome wrath.
CELEBRITIES
103.7 THE LOON

A James Bond TV Show Is Coming To Amazon

A return to the James Bond universe is on its way, in the form of a streaming competition show. Amazon’s Prime Video has greenlit 007’s Road to a Million, a race around the world based on the iconic British spy. According to Variety, the project has been in...
TV SERIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'The Kardashians' Trailer Reveals the Return of Reality TV's Richest Family

We are about to see the return of a family saga that has spanned several decades, telling the story of an empire built on family and business bound so tightly into one indestructible force. Yes, the Kardashians are coming back. Hulu has just released a new trailer for The Kardashians, giving us a look into America's most famous family coming together after almost a year of reality TV silence. The new series will premiere this April.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
MOVIES
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

37K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy