Orlane James Blikre died on March 11, 2022, in an Edmonds, Washington hospital from multiple medical conditions. He was born May 3, 1932 to Norien and Berta Blikre on his grandparents’ McCormick's farm in Tioga Township, North Dakota with his grandmother as the midwife. At the age of 5, his family moved into Tioga. At the age of 10, his family moved to Centralia, Washington, where he received his education. After graduation from high school, he served with the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Germany and France. After discharge he lived in Tioga where he became an auto mechanic at the local Ford garage.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO