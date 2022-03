The Court of Appeals in 'Matter of Endara-Caicedo v. NYS Department of Motor Vehicles' recently addressed the circumstances in which a motorist will be subject to revocation of her driver’s license for refusing to submit to a chemical blood alcohol test. The majority held that a motorist cannot avoid revocation even when the request to submit to a test takes place more than two hours after the arrest.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO