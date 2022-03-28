ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mexico officials say no shots fired after scare in Cancun airport

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

MEXICO CITY, March 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's National Guard on Monday said no shots were fired in the international airport of the Caribbean resort city of Cancun after local media reported gunfire breaking out there.

There were no reports of casualties.

Video footage broadcast on social media showed passengers running out of the airport before officials said there were no signs of injured people, cartridges or firearms there.

The National Guard later said on Twitter that there was no evidence of gunshots in the airport. It added that "available information indicates that the sound could have been caused after a tourist accidentally knocked down three billboards."

They are still investigating the incident.

The scare came after a series of security lapses in Cancun's home state of Quintana Roo during the past few months that have claimed the lives of suspected gang members and a couple of tourists.

The airport said in a statement that operations in the hub's Terminal 3 were temporarily suspended to ensure passenger safety, and resumed minutes later.

Earlier, the U.S. embassy to Mexico said it was aware of reports of a "security incident" at the airport and urged people to heed local authorities and monitor news for updates.

"U.S. citizens should contact loved ones directly or check-in on social media," it said on Twitter.

Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancun#The National Guard
ABC 15 News

Body of kidnapped US teen recovered in Mexico

A San Diego mother says the body of her teenage son has been recovered in Tijuana, Mexico nearly two years after he was kidnapped. In May of 2020, photos show 19-year-old Miguel Rendon after he crossed into Tijuana to see his mother, who was living there at the time. More than two weeks later, his mother, Emma Medrano Gallardo says he returned to Mexico to visit his girlfriend and surprise his mother.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Mexico City
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Daily Mail

Cashing in his $5MILLION get out of jail card! Shocking moment cartel leader dons military uniform and strolls out of Colombian prison after paying bribe of millions

A drug lord awaiting extradition to the United States donned a prison guard's uniform and strolled out of Colombian maximum security prison Friday thanks to a '$5 million' get out of jail card. Juan Castro, the reported 'second-in-command' of multinational Colombian cartel Gulf Clan, was caught on camera slipping out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Billionaire banking heir, 31, is killed by boat propeller after leaping into ocean to save his fiancee, 30, who was accidentally knocked overboard by captain during Key Largo fishing competition

The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire was killed in a horrific boating accident in Florida after he was maimed by the vessel's propeller during a fishing competition when he jumped in the water to save his fiancée - who was accidentally knocked overboard by the ship's captain. Juan Carlos...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Video appears to shows more than a dozen men lined up outside funeral service and executed by cartel gunmen in Mexico

Mexicans were left wondering what happened to more than a dozen men who were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen toting assault rifles. In a video apparently shot by a resident of the town San Jose de Gracia in the western state of Michoacan and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
KTLA

Man attempts to smuggle 52 reptiles into the U.S. in his clothes

A man who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday. The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, U.S. Customs and Border […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reuters

Reuters

385K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy