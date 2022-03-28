ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, VT

Q&A with a newsmaker: Ramona Sheppard, the town's new Finance Director, is getting to know Milton

By Alek Fleury
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 21, Milton’s new Finance Director Ramona Sheppard was warmly introduced to the selectboard. Now with two weeks on the job under her belt, Sheppard is getting to know her staff and the town of Milton, digging through files and asking lots of questions. On March 23,...

