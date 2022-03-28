ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

5 Tips for Increasing Productivity

By Carla McCanna
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have ever gotten to the end of the workday and realized the work was not as fruitful as you intended, perhaps it is time to change a few things. Increasing efficiency begins with getting into a routine and building important habits. To get the most bang for your buck,...

addisonmagazine.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News
DFW Community News

30K+

Followers

82K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Increase Engagement on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a powerful tool for job hunting, but its effectiveness is heavily dependent on how you use it. There are many best practices for using the platform, but one that's often overlooked is the act of encouraging engagement. There's obviously a big difference between likes and job offers. High...
INTERNET
Inc.com

This CEO's Remote Work Policy Is Only 10 Words. It May Be the Best I've Ever Heard

As employers and business leaders everywhere grapple with employee preferences on remote work, they might take a page out of Gravity CEO Dan Price's playbook. When Price recently polled employees to find out where they wanted to work, only 7 percent said they prefer to work in the office. Thirty-one percent requested a work/home office hybrid solution. And a whopping 62 percent said they would prefer to work only from home.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#The Addison Treehouse
Inc.com

The Single Most Important Technique You Can Use to Retain Employees

Chances are, you are way more familiar than you'd like with the phenomenon known as the Great Resignation. Well, I probably know it better than you.   . My business is to step into companies as an interim chief operating officer So, almost by definition, I join companies during transitions, always a precarious time for employee retention.  When I first engage, it's not uncommon to see retention in decline--even free fall--because management's approach to building team cohesion has gone stale.  My job is to get the operation back on track.
ECONOMY
Upworthy

Person explains how work from home helped employees to have more of their life: 'Real freedom'

At the start of the pandemic when lockdowns were implemented, employees were asked overnight to start working from home and it has changed the dynamic of the work environment ever since. Many industries have work that can be done from home, and management and workers have adapted to the change. A majority of employees have enjoyed working from home, not least because it's given them more control of their day, including scheduling work around their home life. As a result, people have been able to spend more time with their families and their kids. Before the pandemic, people were spending a chunk of their time commuting to and from work and this inconvenience was completely eliminated after people started working from home.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
MindBodyGreen

Best Tips To Brighten Skin: Products, Advice & Common Mistakes From The Pros

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Welcome to the Beauty Breakdown, our series that dives into today's buzziest beauty topics. In each, we focus on a different theme and highlight all the need-to-know basics, common mistakes, and the best products to get your hands on.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Hr Morning

Do employees think they have a sustainable work culture?

Experts are saying that building a sustainable work culture is one way to battle the Great Resignation. But new research shows to do so you must pay attention to two groups: women and junior-level employees. The Clockwise report, “The Real ROI of a Sustainable Work Culture,” analyzed 1,000 U.S. workers....
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Entrepreneur

Nine Steps To Establish A High-Performance Sales Engine To Drive Revenue Growth

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. A growth venture that can build a successful sales engine and an effective go-to-market approach is rewarded with faster growth, customer success, and superior market share. Indeed, companies that have weak sales engines languish when compared to their competitors. A high-performance sales team helps companies generate revenue, achieve faster growth, ensure customer success, have long-term relationships with customers, build a customer-centric brand, and, at the same time, bridge the gap between the customer and product teams to improve the products. As such, here are nine key steps that entrepreneurs need to take in order build sales teams that can successfully scale their respective businesses:
ECONOMY
Big Country News

Food Delivery Robots Roll Out at U of I

MOSCOW - Beginning Wednesday, those on the University of Idaho Moscow campus can have robots deliver food from several Idaho Eats locations, including Qdoba, True Burger, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Cravings by Joe via Starship’s fleet of 15 autonomous food delivery robots. “We’re excited to bring this service to...
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

Culture is crucial: How job seekers can find the best match

Imagine a job you look forward to every day. Would it look like Twitter once did, with rooftop meetings, free meals, yoga classes, and unlimited vacation time? Or maybe it would be a place like Zoom that is so invested in employee happiness that it has a “happiness crew” to maintain company culture through events, celebrations, community involvement, and volunteering. Maybe you imagine sliding down Google’s slide or playing a game at Infosys’s bowling alley.
YOGA
shefinds

The One Tip Doctors Swear By To Stimulate Collagen Production In The Body

You may have heard the word “collagen” before when shopping for products, supplements, or reading about skincare. While it can be found in most parts of the body, it plays a particularly important role in the structure and elasticity of your skin. Although you can buy it in supplement and powder form, your body naturally produces it on its own. However, things like stress, aging, and inflammation can cause collagen production in the body to reduce. Low collagen levels reduce your skin’s natural bounce and glow, which can ultimately lead to dullness and fine lines. Making sure you are producing enough collagen internally is one way to get natural and healthy looking skin. We asked Dr. Christopher Zachary, Professor & Chair Emeritus, Dermatology, UCI School of Medicine.School of Medicine, what tip he recommends for improving your collagen levels naturally.
SKIN CARE
Nature.com

Using machine learning to uncover the relation between age and life satisfaction

This study applies a machine learning (ML) approach to around 400,000 observations from the German Socio-Economic Panel to assess the relation between life satisfaction and age. We show that with our ML-based approach it is possible to isolate the effect of age on life satisfaction across the lifecycle without explicitly parameterizing the complex relationship between age and other covariates-this complex relation is taken into account by a feedforward neural network. Our results show a clear U-shape relation between age and life satisfaction across the lifespan, with a minimum at around 50Â years of age.
SCIENCE
yankodesign.com

This prosthetic limb integrates smart technology into its build to intuit and track each user’s movements

The Smart Prosthetic Arm is a wearable design concept that integrates AI and smart technology into the construction of a prosthetic limb. The magic of prosthesis design lies in its ability to bring life experiences to those with arthritis and missing limbs. While prosthetic limbs have made strides in terms of product development since their conception, smart technology ushers in yet a new era of prosthesis design to reinvigorate its broad potential within the field of healthcare. Wearable sensors and mobile applications incorporated into prosthetic limbs allow those wearing prosthetic limbs to make more precise movements and monitor the status of their recovery process a bit more closely. 3D conceptual artist and digital sculptor, Xander Lihovski designed his own interpretation of AI-controlled prosthesis design called Smart Prosthetic Arm.
ELECTRONICS
Verywell Health

Taking a Cooking Class Can Boost Your Mental Health

A new study suggested that cooking classes may support mental health by fostering a sense of community and building confidence in the kitchen. Even for participants who didn't make any dietary changes after the cooking program, they reported seeing mental health improvements. Cooking in a group, even if it's through...
MENTAL HEALTH
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy