ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Superintendent’s Artist of the Week: Nicole Kellan

warwickvalleyschools.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWarwick Valley High School senior Nicole Kellan got her start in photography using her mother’s camera to shoot yearbook photos as a freshman in North Carolina. She’s been shooting for the WVHS yearbook for the past three years but recently started working on portrait photography. “Portrait photography...

www.warwickvalleyschools.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Tova Borgnine Dies: QVC Home Shopping Star And Wife Of Ernest Borgnine Was 80

Click here to read the full article. Tova Borgnine, an early star of home shopping network QVC and a beauty products entrepreneur, died on Feb. 26 at her home in Chester County, Pa. She was 80. Her death was announced by Michele Uram, president of Tova Beverly Hills, her company. No cause of death was given. . Tova Borgnine joined QVC in 1991, selling her beauty line and her perfume, Tova Signature, and later jewelry. Propelled by television, she grew her business to grossing close to $20 million a year. The fifth wife of actor Ernest Borgnine, the couple married in 1973. While their...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Black-ish' Star Anthony Anderson's Wife Alvina Stewart Files For Divorce

Anthony Anderson's wife, Alvina, has filed for divorce, ending their 22-year marriage. According to court documents obtained by TMZ ... Alvina filed on Friday in Los Angeles and is requesting spousal support from Anthony. She also checked the box to block the court's ability to award any support to Anthony ... and also wants him to pay for her attorney fees.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
BBC

Henry Moore sculpture Mother And Child sells for £400,000

A sculpture by pioneering Yorkshire artist Henry Moore has sold at auction for eight times its top estimate. The lead sculpture, titled Mother And Child, is considered "extremely rare" as it is a material the sculptor used only for a short period in the 1930s, Dreweatts auctioneers said. The piece...
VISUAL ART
Closer Weekly

Teen Idol Jimmy McNichol Became a Dad of 3 After Finding Fame! Meet His Kids Kellee, Nash and Ellis

Jimmy McNichol rose to fame as a youngster, appearing in popular television commercials as early as 6 years old. He and his younger sister, Kristy McNichol, became teen idols after appearing in several drama series and films that allowed them to showcase their dynamic talents. Outside of Hollywood, Jimmy became a dad to three kids: Kellee Maize, Nash McNichol and Ellis McNichol. Keep scrolling to meet his children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Warwick, NY
Entertainment
City
Warwick, NY
Pitchfork

Philip Jeck, Experimental Composer and Turntablist, Dies at 69

Philip Jeck—the British experimental composer, turntablist, and multimedia artist—has died. Jon Wozencroft and Mike Harding from Touch confirmed the news in a statement published on Jeck’s website, saying he died peacefully on Friday following a short illness. He was 69 years old. “A remarkable man and a...
MUSIC
Fstoppers

Why I Love Photography

Our reasons for finding our way behind the lens of a camera are as various as the courses we choose to take with our lives. Here are just a few of mine. Why do we love photography? I mean, let’s face it. If it was just a matter of finding a new hobby, there are far less expensive undertakings for us to consider. Perhaps you’ve taken up photography as a means to support your family. But even the most established professional can attest to the fact that there are plenty of other vocations available if your main concern is a steady and predictable cash flow.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Science#Portrait Photography#Red And Blue#The Interact Club
American Songwriter

Lani Hall Talks Miracle Life Story, Husband Herb Alpert and New LP ‘Seasons Of Love’

It was a miracle. That’s how Grammy Award-winning musician Lani Hall describes it. Hall, who remembers singing songs from the radio in the backseat of her dad’s car at two years old, absorbing them, learning them, would later begin to sing them in her bedroom. They were mostly jazz standards at the time. And doing so was a transforming experience. While she never thought she would become a professional singer, she couldn’t get enough music. But at the same time, Hall kept it all a secret. Until one day. When she was in her late teens, a friend who worked at a nightclub came by her house unexpectedly and heard her singing through her bedroom door. From that chance encounter, a career blossomed. And today that career includes Hall’s forthcoming tender album, Seasons of Love, which is set to release on April 22—her first solo LP in nearly 25 years.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Letter: Sir John Elliott obituary

In the 1990s, as a teacher of A-level early modern English and European history, I leaned heavily on Sir John Elliott’s excellent book Imperial Spain to provide me with a guide and source material. I even persuaded our school librarian to buy three copies so that my students could dip in and extend their own awareness – almost unheard of as the budget was so tight.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dornob.com

Layers of White Paper Spring to Life in Sculptures by Ayumi Shibata

In the hands of skilled artists, even the most basic of materials can glow — literally. All Ayumi Shibata needs is paper, a blade, and a light source to create otherworldly scenes packed with intricate details. The Japan-born artist takes inspiration from nature and cities alike to craft layered landscapes that feel like a peek into a heavenly world beyond the clouds. These unique paper art sculptures can range from card-sized masterpieces she can fit in her hand to entire rooms full of delicate dangling vines. At the root of these soulful works is the Japanese concept of “Kami.”
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Hopewell Valley News

Brendan Healy: The Fire is Still Lit

Although American Grim has been around since 2017, Brendan Healy, his brother Ryan, and guitarist Mike Murello have been in various bands together.PHOTOS COURTESY OF BRENDAN HEALY. By Jasmine Farrell. Correspondent. Brendan Healy discovered his purpose, lit it up and the fire has been burning for 20 years. In 2002,...
MUSIC
Fstoppers

Think Like an Artist and Improve Your Photography

Have you ever struggled with getting creative in your photography, but whatever you have tried, it didn’t solve the problem? Artists think in a very special way. Knowing how can massively change your photography. In my latest YouTube video about how to get more creative with changing your way...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Slate

Author Julia Cameron on Morning Pages and Overcoming Perfectionism

This week, host June Thomas talks to Julia Cameron, author of the classic book The Artist’s Way and dozens of other books about creativity, including her most recent, Seeking Wisdom: A Spiritual Path to Creative Connection. In the interview, Julia discusses the role of spirituality in creativity and argues that her methods are helpful for believers and atheists alike. Then she digs into the benefits of morning pages and helps June overcome her inner perfectionist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS New York

Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich

Book publisher Simon & Schuster (a Paramount Global sister company) has announced the lineup for the second edition of AuthorFest, a series of virtual author events that, through a network of book festivals, literary venues and author lecture series, provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.The Spring 2022 AuthorFest event is scheduled for March 31 at 5 p.m. PST and will feature #1 internationally bestselling authors Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich, who have created some of the most iconic recurring characters in fiction. Readers attending this virtual event will have a chance to see Evanovich and DeMille discuss how...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy