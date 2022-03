Kyrene Elementary School, located at 1050 E Carver Road, Tempe, will be open to the community on Friday, March 18, for its International Festival. According to a flyer from the school, the festival features games, performances and foods that reflect the middle school's focus on global education. The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO