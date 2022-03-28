ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith’s slap aside, here’s how Texas won big at the Oscars

By Ricky Garcia
 1 day ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas made a few appearances during Hollywood’s biggest night. The Academy Awards rolled out the red carpet in Los Angeles for a return to a traditional Oscars night.

From the start, Texans were in the spotlight. Beyoncé opened the 94th annual award show with a performance of “Be Alive,” from “King Richard .” The performance took place on a tennis court in Compton to coincide with the film about the father of the Williams sisters.

Fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion took to the Oscar stage to perform a remix of the “Encanto” hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” It was the first time a female rapper has taken the stage in Oscars history.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Around the time Will Smith slapped fellow actor Chris Rock, Texas politics made a cameo. Co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall performed a bit in the audience. “You like democracy right?” said Sykes. “Here’s a voter registration form for the state of Texas— look at that, they come pre-shredded now.”

The stars also got a little taste of Austin. Local bakery Wunderkeks whipped up brownies for the celebrity goodie bags — but these are not your average brownies. The highly glamorous ‘Red Carpet Brownies’ were made with Belgian chocolate fudge with a hint of coffee and topped with gold leaf. You can have what the celebrities are having. The brownies are available on their website.

There was even a big win for a former University of Texas Longhorn. Moody College of Communication alumnus Mac Ruth won the Oscar for Best Sound for “ Dune .”

