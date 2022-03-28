Smith’s slap aside, here’s how Texas won big at the Oscars
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas made a few appearances during Hollywood’s biggest night. The Academy Awards rolled out the red carpet in Los Angeles for a return to a traditional Oscars night.
From the start, Texans were in the spotlight. Beyoncé opened the 94th annual award show with a performance of “Be Alive,” from “King Richard .” The performance took place on a tennis court in Compton to coincide with the film about the father of the Williams sisters.
Fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion took to the Oscar stage to perform a remix of the “Encanto” hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” It was the first time a female rapper has taken the stage in Oscars history.
Around the time Will Smith slapped fellow actor Chris Rock, Texas politics made a cameo. Co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall performed a bit in the audience. “You like democracy right?” said Sykes. “Here’s a voter registration form for the state of Texas— look at that, they come pre-shredded now.”
The stars also got a little taste of Austin. Local bakery Wunderkeks whipped up brownies for the celebrity goodie bags — but these are not your average brownies. The highly glamorous ‘Red Carpet Brownies’ were made with Belgian chocolate fudge with a hint of coffee and topped with gold leaf. You can have what the celebrities are having. The brownies are available on their website.
There was even a big win for a former University of Texas Longhorn. Moody College of Communication alumnus Mac Ruth won the Oscar for Best Sound for “ Dune .”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 0