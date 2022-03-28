Man facing hate crime charges for allegedly smashing Queens church windows: NYPD

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A 32-year-old man accused of smashing the windows of a Queens church with a stick was arrested on hate crime charges, authorities announced Sunday night.

Tonnie Smith was arrested and charged for using a stick to break the front window frame of the main entrance of the Community Church of Christ, located on 108th Avenue in Jamaica earlier this month, officials said.

Smith was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, the NYPD said.