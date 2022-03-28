ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Aquidneck Land Trust names Dr. Jaime Palter as a speaker for its 2022 Donner Climate Lecture

By Ryan Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) has announced the speaker for the 2022 Donner Climate Lecture, a free event to be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 5:30 pm. Dr. Jaime Palter, associate professor...

whatsupnewp.com

Comments / 0

