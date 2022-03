Here is a look at the 2022 All-Blade boys basketball team. ■ Key stats: Craig averaged 26.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, and four assists per game. He shot 54 percent from the field, 34 percent from 3-point range, and 76 percent at the free-throw line. He’s a three-time first team All-Northern Lakes League selection, two-time AP district player of the year, and three-time coaches district player of the year. Craig was named to the Division I All-Ohio second team in 2020 and first team in 2021. He finished his time at Northview with 1,855 points, 1,131 rebounds, and 323 assists. Craig has signed with the University of Indianapolis.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO