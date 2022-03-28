ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Ambulance District Candidates To Appear Before Pachyderms

KSIS Radio
 1 day ago

The next Pettis County Pachyderm meeting is at 12 p.m. Friday,...

ksisradio.com

KPLC TV

Meet the candidates for City Council District A

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - T.A. Jones and Ronnie Harvey Jr. are running for City Councilman District A and on March 26, one will be elected to fill the position. Since the passing of Mary Morris last year, the seat for City Council District A is open and there are two candidates hoping to fill the position and represent the district.
Wiscnews.com

Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 10: Adam Hahn

Prior elected office: RCF FFA Alumni Steering Committee, RCF FFA President and Vice-President. I am running for District 10 County Supervisor because I want to be an active partner in making decisions at the county level to effect positive change for the residents of Columbia County. I believe it is important departments under county government management such as the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Land and Water Conservation, the Highway Department, emergency management services, law enforcement and county staff are adequately funded for the health and well being of all residents. Other critical areas I want to continue supporting through county funding are programs and services offered for youth development, extension education services, the county fair, our aging population and our rural farm communities.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
KPVI Newschannel 6

State Senate candidates respond to new districts

Buchanan County is being divided in the newly released state Senate district maps, but candidates running for the district seats don’t believe their campaigns will change. The eastern portion of Buchanan County will be in the large and rural District 12, which is the largest district with 19 counties. Buchanan County is the only county under 180,000 residents that was split into two districts.
AGRICULTURE

