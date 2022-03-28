Akin Gump absorbs disputes team from Gibson Dunn in Dubai

(Reuters) - U.S law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld said Monday it has hired a four-member disputes team in Dubai from Los-Angeles founded Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, led by the head of the firm’s litigation and arbitration practice in the Middle East.

Graham Lovett, joining Akin Gump as a partner, represents clients in litigation and arbitration disputes, particularly cross-border, in the M&A, banking and finance and infrastructure space, the Dallas-founded firm said in a statement.

Before joining Gibson Dunn, Lovett headed Clifford Chance’s regional disputes practice and has also been managing partner of London-based firm’s Dubai office, as per a 2014 statement by Clifford Chance.

Lovett frequently argues in the courts governing Middle East finance hub, the Dubai International Finance Center, Akin Gump said.

Lovett has also represented Dubai-based property giant Nakheel over disputes arising from its project 'The World,' which envisaged the creation of artificial islands roughly in the shape of a world map off the coast of UAE's capital, according to news reports.

Nakheel also developed the city’s palm-shaped islands, Palm Jumeirah.

The disputes team joining Lovett at Akin Gump also comprises senior counsel Ryan Whelan and associates Michael Stewart and Sophia Cafoor-Camps.

The team’s hiring fits “squarely into the strategic commitment we have to growing in the Middle East,” chairperson of 900-attorney Akin Gump, Kim Koopersmith, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Gibson Dunn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.