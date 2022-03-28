ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Akin Gump absorbs disputes team from Gibson Dunn in Dubai

By Nimitt Dixit
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnnRs_0esAmzcC00

(Reuters) - U.S law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld said Monday it has hired a four-member disputes team in Dubai from Los-Angeles founded Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, led by the head of the firm’s litigation and arbitration practice in the Middle East.

Graham Lovett, joining Akin Gump as a partner, represents clients in litigation and arbitration disputes, particularly cross-border, in the M&A, banking and finance and infrastructure space, the Dallas-founded firm said in a statement.

Before joining Gibson Dunn, Lovett headed Clifford Chance’s regional disputes practice and has also been managing partner of London-based firm’s Dubai office, as per a 2014 statement by Clifford Chance.

Lovett frequently argues in the courts governing Middle East finance hub, the Dubai International Finance Center, Akin Gump said.

Lovett has also represented Dubai-based property giant Nakheel over disputes arising from its project 'The World,' which envisaged the creation of artificial islands roughly in the shape of a world map off the coast of UAE's capital, according to news reports.

Nakheel also developed the city’s palm-shaped islands, Palm Jumeirah.

The disputes team joining Lovett at Akin Gump also comprises senior counsel Ryan Whelan and associates Michael Stewart and Sophia Cafoor-Camps.

The team’s hiring fits “squarely into the strategic commitment we have to growing in the Middle East,” chairperson of 900-attorney Akin Gump, Kim Koopersmith, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Gibson Dunn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
The Week

Epstein's private Caribbean islands to hit the market for $125M

Two of Jeffrey Epstein's private islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands are going up for sale for $125 million, The Wall Street Journal reports, per listing agents. The islands were a "key piece" of Epstein's "substantial international property portfolio," which also comprised his "storied New York townhouse, a Paris apartment, a Palm Beach mansion, and a New Mexico ranch," the Journal writes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Bonhams Acquires New England Auction House Amid Expansion

Click here to read the full article. The auction house Bonhams has acquired Skinner, a mid-sized competitor based in Massachusetts, as the London-based firm seeks to further enhance the its footprint globally as well as digitally. The acquisition, which was brokered for an undisclosed sum, also follows Bonhams’s move to expand in Europe in the last year. In January, Bonhams acquired Scandinavian house Bukowskis from its Swedish owners in a deal that promised access to clients across the Nordic region. That acquisition was nearly a year after Bonhams bought The Market, a London-based online auction platform that specializes in collectible cars...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Lovett
mansionglobal.com

Rupert Murdoch Asks $78 Million for Two New York City Condos

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is listing a penthouse at New York’s One Madison condo tower. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is listing two units at New York’s One Madison condo tower for a total of $78 million. One of the units, asking $62 million, is a triplex penthouse measuring...
REAL ESTATE
bloomberglaw.com

Gibson Dunn Taps Willkie Energy Leader Piazza for Houston Office

Michael De Voe Piazza has joined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as a partner and co-head of U.S. private equity in its Houston office, the law firm said Monday. Piazza frequently represents clients in the financial, oil and gas, energy transition, and power sectors, according to Gibson Dunn. He joins from Willkie Farr & Gallagher, where he was co-head of the firm’s energy practice.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dubai International#Gibson Dunn Crutcher#M A
Law.com

Innovations in Pro Bono, Law Firm: Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

The 2022 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees this year for the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.
LAW
Reuters

Australia shares gain on progress in Russia-Ukraine talks, China stimulus hopes

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, led by technology and financial stocks, as sentiment recovered on progress in Russia-Ukraine talks and hopes of Beijing’s stimulus support to help major Chinese cities recover from coronavirus lockdowns. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose around 0.7% to 7,515.3 by 1155...
Reuters

Petrobras receives designations to its board for minority and preferred positions

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday it received nominations for candidates to the board of directors to fill vacant positions for shareholders holding preferred shares and minority non-controlling holders of common shares. In a securities filing, the company said shareholders FIA Dinamica...
WORLD
Reuters

China $9 bln IPO plans stalled amid COVID outbreak - filings

SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) - More Chinese companies are halting domestic listing plans, filings show, as the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak in two years hampers due diligence and information gathering, affecting an estimated $9 billion-plus in fundraising. Over the past week, 15 companies seeking initial public offerings (IPOs) on Shanghai's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
Gotham Weekly

Russian Oligarchs Hide Money in Plain Sight in Luxury New York City Condos

Marble columns stand inside the lobby of 15 Central Park West, in New York City. Throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s, the growing presence of fabulously wealthy Russian oligarchs in high-end housing markets such as Manhattan, Miami and Los Angeles was the real estate industry’s worst kept secret. Although many eschewed publicity, they weren’t hard to spot. They often arrived by private jet and pulled up to luxury buildings around town in cars that cost more than most two-family homes, along with entourages of bodyguards, assistants and traveling maids. They inked purchases so eye-popping that some of them inevitably made the newspapers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Australia shares expected to gain, NZ up

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Wednesday helped by gains in technology and mining stocks, while risk sentiment improved as talks progressed between Ukraine and Russia related to their ongoing conflict. The local share price index futures rose about 0.8%, a 38.7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
ECONOMY
Reuters

POLL-S.Korea export growth seen slowing March

SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports are expected to have slowed in March, while consumer inflation likely held at a decade-high as China’s lockdown curbs and the Ukraine crisis weighed on supply chains and added to cost pressures, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. Outbound shipments...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia's Santos sets new emission targets for 2030

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd (STO.AX) on Wednesday set out new 2030 emission targets in its annual climate report, at a time when energy firms are encountering heightened scrutiny over their commitment to combat climate change. Santos set new targets for reducing carbon emissions from its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies advance, South Korean won leads gains

March 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 122.160 122.84 +0.56 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3562 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 28.640 28.765 +0.44 Korean won 1211.800 1219.8 +0.66 Baht 33.530 33.6 +0.21 Peso 51.955 51.97 +0.03 Rupiah 14340.000 14363 +0.16 Rupee 0.00 75.98 0.00 Ringgit 4.209 4.212 +0.08 Yuan 6.360 6.3635 +0.06 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 122.160 115.08 -5.80 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3490 -0.41 Taiwan dlr 28.640 27.676 -3.37 Korean won 1211.800 1188.60 -1.91 Baht 33.530 33.39 -0.42 Peso 51.955 50.99 -1.86 Rupiah 14340.000 14250 -0.63 Rupee 0.00 74.33 -2.17 Ringgit 4.209 4.1640 -1.06 Yuan 6.360 6.3550 -0.07 (Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
Reuters

Kinross Gold in talks to divest Russian assets

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp said on Tuesday it was in talks for a potential sale of its assets in Russia. Several companies with exposure to Russia are taking steps to comply with sweeping Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this month, Kinross said...
METAL MINING
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy