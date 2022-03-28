ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Review: How to best tackle the global challenge of water

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROWPu_0esAmjjo00

“The Worth of Water,” by Gary White and Matt Damon (Penguin Random House)

Gary White, the water engineer-activist, and Matt Damon, the actor-philanthropist, have formed one of the world’s great partnerships and solved a problem that has eluded well-meaning institutions, national governments and brainy people — how to bring clean water to millions of poor households.

Without that most fundamental of commodities, the poor were trapped in a cycle of poverty, often paying exorbitant prices for delivered water or spending hours daily hauling jugs from distant streams and wells.

“People trapped in this cannot escape,” White said.

He and Damon created an escape path — water.org and partnerships with banks that allowed people to borrow $275, typically what it cost to connect water to a house in a poor country.

In this work, as the book details, the numbers are stunning.

— 785 million people in the world lack access to safe water.

— 443 million missed school days are caused by waterborne diseases.

— 20% of people’s income in some poor countries is spent on buying water from trucks.

“It’s expensive to be poor,” the book notes.

Thanks to White and Damon’s efforts, that math is changing.

— 43 million people have received micro loans to enable water connections to their houses.

— 99% of the loans are repaid.

— 88% of the loan receivers are women.

Water carries an almost magical transformative power. For example, White relates the story of a woman in Uganda who, after she connected water to her house, started making bricks, raising a pig and growing a garden. Then she built additional rooms on her house to rent out. Her personal economic transformation began with that one water line to her house. That’s creating capital, White explains.

Although White and Damon alternate the chapter writing, the result nonetheless is a seamless rendering of their journey of discovery, setbacks and solution finding. No vast government or charity programs here; White and Damon succeeded where others have failed, at least in part because they focused on solving the water delivery problem with the community and not by parachuting in with a solution decided from afar.

Connecting a house to water illuminates yet another problem — water loses up to 50% from processing plants and water distribution systems in poor nations. But as the authors observe, freed from the time-consuming daily task of hauling water, and saving money immediately if they were buying delivered water, the owners and residents of newly plumbed houses can turn their attention to fixing that problem.

The stakes are high. As Damon notes in the book. “when clean water is unavailable, human progress is impossible.”

The authors are donating earnings from the book to water.org, the charity they founded.

Comments / 0

Daily Independent
Daily Independent

1K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

191K+

Views

Related
Phys.org

The importance of global water quality and access

Clean drinking water is a critical component for sustainable development—from poverty reduction to economic growth and environmental sustainability. Currently, according to the United Nations (UN) there is a global water crisis affecting almost 2.2 billion people who lack access to safe water. To raise awareness of the crisis and support the global work advancing Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation the UN identified March 22 as World Water Day.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Damon
Tree Hugger

California's 'Solar Canals' Will Save Water and Produce Clean Energy

A public-private-academic partnership plans to install solar panels over water canals in California in a bid to produce clean energy and help preserve the state's dwindling water resources. Construction of Project Nexus, the “first-ever solar panel over canal development in the United States,” will start next fall and is scheduled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SlashGear

The Toilet Tech That Will Change The Future, According To Bill Gates

In 2012, the Gates Foundation awarded a nearly $810,000 grant to Cranfield University to help develop what would eventually become the Nano Membrane Toilet. Unlike other toilets, this unit doesn't require any type of plumbing, instead, it contains its own mechanisms to keep contents separate and clean without giving off any unpleasant odor or loose waste.
TECHNOLOGY
BobVila

This New Construction-Grade Building Material Recycles the World’s Worst Plastics

Plastic is a massive contributor to global waste and pollution. In fact, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) states 91 percent of the plastics produced worldwide are not recycled. Among the biggest contributors to global plastic waste are single-use plastics. These everyday items are made from petrochemicals from the fossil fuel industry and are meant to be discarded right after they’re used. Some common examples include water bottles, straws, plastic bags, and product packaging. The routine use of these plastics is staggering in scale, with an approximate 150 million tons of single-use plastics being produced each year, according to the NRDC. While there have been mounting calls to ban single-use plastics, they still remain in use worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
KTEN.com

Air Gaps Where and Why They are Used in Your Plumbing

Originally Posted On: https://faucetsdeal.com/air-gaps-where-and-why-they-are-used-in-your-plumbing/. As it relates to plumbing, an air gap is the unblocked vertical space between the flood level of a fixture and the water outlet. Why are Air Gaps Used?. Air gaps are required in water systems in the US and many other countries across the globe....
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Global Challenge
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture designed to convert you into sustainable architecture advocates

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a prefab traditional farmhouse with a contemporary twist – these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
INTERIOR DESIGN
KERO 23 ABC News

Tips on how to save water

With less water than anticipated being available the need to save water as much as possible is very important. 23ABC took a deep dive and found more than 100 ways to save water from the website "Project Water."
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

Study Finds Over 150 Chemicals in Drinks and Water Packaged in Plastic Bottles

A new study found that reusing plastic water bottles causes harmful chemicals to leak into the drinks. But this doesn’t mean just getting a new plastic water bottle every time!. Source: WION/Shutterstock. Researchers at the Brunel University in London found 150 chemicals in drinks from plastic bottles, and 18...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
TechCrunch

Sourceful grabs $20M to make more packaging less polluting

The 2020-founded startup works with brands to shrink the environmental damage associated with their product sourcing choices in areas like packing, via offering a marketplace of vetted suppliers. The startup also takes on logistics, handling the buying and shipping piece for brands (including a little warehousing if they need it) — monetizing by taking a commission on the overall price.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Here's how food waste can generate clean energy

Food waste is a growing problem in Canada and many other parts of the world — and it is only expected to get worse in the coming years. The world population is expected to grow to 9.7 billion by 2050, alongside global food demand. Not only will this create large amounts of food and municipal organic waste, but there will also be increasing amounts of agricultural waste as the global demand of vegetables, fruits and grains increases. An estimated 60 per cent of food produced in Canada — over 35 million tonnes per year — ends up in landfills. However,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Microplastics found in human blood for first time

Microplastic pollution has been detected in human blood for the first time, with scientists finding the tiny particles in almost 80% of the people tested. The discovery shows the particles can travel around the body and may lodge in organs. The impact on health is as yet unknown. But researchers are concerned as microplastics cause damage to human cells in the laboratory and air pollution particles are already known to enter the body and cause millions of early deaths a year.
SCIENCE
K96 FM

MSU Researchers Advance Microbial Plastic Recycling in New Study

BOZEMAN — The mountains of plastic bottles discarded every day could be turned into clothing and a variety of other goods, and the key may lie with microbes that can do the work naturally, according to researchers at Montana State University. Some bacteria have an enzyme uniquely tailored to...
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy