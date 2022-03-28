ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, AZ

Maduro foe accused of evading lawsuit by ex Green Beret

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqQKa_0esAmhyM00

MIAMI (AP) — A Venezuelan political strategist allegedly threatened to shoot a gun through the door of his luxury Miami condo to avoid being served a lawsuit by a former U.S. Green Beret he hired as part of a plan to oust President Nicolas Maduro, according to a court hearing Monday.

Jordan Goudreau in October 2020 sued JJ Rendón for $1.4 million, alleging breach of contract, after Rendon walked away from a plan he briefly pushed on behalf of the Venezuelan opposition to depose Maduro with the help of the three-time Bronze Star recipient and Iraq war veteran.

Goudreau nonetheless plowed ahead, traveling to Colombia to help train a ragtag army of volunteers at secret camps set up by deserters from Venezuela's military. Operation Gideon — or the Bay of Piglets, as the bloody fiasco came to be known — ended with six insurgents dead and two of Goudreau’s former Special Forces buddies behind bars in Caracas.

Goudreau and his Florida-based company, Silvercorp USA, accuse Rendón of defaulting on an agreement they had signed earlier to detain, capture or remove Maduro and install in his place Juan Guaidó, who the U.S. and dozens of allies recognize as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

The case has been dormant since Goudreau filed his 133-page complaint, which reads like an intrigue-filled Netflix series involving everything from clandestine airstrips to aides to former Vice President Mike Pence.

At a hearing on Monday in Miami, Goudreau's attorney asserted that the reason the case hasn’t moved forward is because Rendón has repeatedly and intentionally refused to accept the summons — a basic first step in any civil lawsuit.

According to Goudreau, a court certified server attempted to personally deliver a summons on seven occasions starting in August 2021 — almost 10 months after the lawsuit was filed — by knocking unsuccessfully on the door of Rendón's downtown Miami apartment.

During the last attempt, at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, he was informed by the building’s front desk that Rendón had called down to say he would “shoot through the door” if he ever attempted to knock again, according to a sworn affidavit filed ahead of Monday's hearing.

“My process server at that time decided to do a strategic withdrawal,” attorney Gustavo Garcia-Montes said during Monday's brief, one-minute hearing, which ended with Judge Carlos Lopez granting Goudreau's request that Rendón be formally notified through alternative means available to the court, such as certified mail or an advertisement in a newspaper.

Rendón denied making any such threats, saying that his door to his apartment is bulletproofed and he doesn't possess any guns.

“It's another crazy, delusional and baseless claim inside an originally baseless lawsuit,” he told The Associated Press in a brief statement.

Rendón in the past has questioned Goudreau's motives for bringing a lawsuit he considers frivolous. He's asserted that the agreement they signed, for which he reimbursed Goudreau $50,000 to cover expenses, was exploratory in nature and in any case nullified months before he launched the ill-fated raid on his own.

In his lawsuit, Goudreau claims that that what was known as the “Alcala plan” — for one of its ringleaders , former Venezuelan Army Gen. Clíver Alcalá — had been approved by the U.S. government.

To back his claim, Goudreau cited three meetings he had with a former aide to Pence named Drew Horn, who went on to serve as a senior adviser to the Director of National Intelligence. During those meetings, Goudreau said he was assured by Horn that licenses from the U.S. government regarding the procurement of weapons for the coup effort were forthcoming, although there's no evidence anything came of those discussions.

U.S. officials have repeatedly denied any involvement in the failed plot.

Still, the U.S. has long encouraged efforts to unseat Maduro, including by offering a $15 million reward for his arrest on U.S. drug charges and support for a failed barracks uprising that preceded Operation Gideon.

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Comments / 0

Daily Independent
Daily Independent

1K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

189K+

Views

Related
CBS News

The weapons the U.S. and allies are providing to Ukraine

The U.S. has given more than $2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, with about $1 billion last week alone, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea for more from Congress, asking for more defensive assistance as his country struggles to fight off the Russian invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators poisoned during peace talks

Two Ukrainian negotiators and a Russian businessman assisting in the negotiations with Russia were intentionally poisoned during a round of peace talks at the start of this month, a report first revealed Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov and another member of...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, AZ
Government
City
Miami, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Goudreau
Person
Mike Pence
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Iraq War#Ap#Venezuelan#Bronze Star#Special Forces#Silvercorp Usa
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Iraq
Reuters

U.S. targets Russians in new North Korea sanctions after missile launches

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The United States imposed fresh North Korea-related sanctions on Friday, targeting Russian individuals and companies after U.S. and South Korean officials said Pyongyang had used its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in two recent launches. The sanctions, announced by the U.S. Treasury, targeted two...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards called for travel ban on ex-oil officials to prevent disclosure of sanctions-evading tactics

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) last year urged the judiciary to issue travel bans against several oil officials for fear they could expose the “secret” tactics Tehran has used to evade U.S. sanctions and sell its oil, according to a leaked confidential document.
TRAVEL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy