ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Westminster High School student's aide arrested in sexual assault of 16-year-old girl

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enRBd_0esAmZrQ00

A Westminster High School student's aide groomed a 16-year-old student before sexually assaulting her, according to police.

Zackary Joseph Valenzuela, 22, was arrested March 16 on suspicion of sexual assaulting the girl, who is a student at Westminster High School.

According to Westminster police, Valenzuela allegedly communicated with the girl through social media, then progressed to text messaging. Their relationship soon evolved to meeting at fast food restaurants, police said, then Valenzuela began driving her to get ice cream and to various parks where he allegedly kissed and fondled her.

Eventually, Valenzuela lured the girl to his home, where he sexually assaulted her inside his bedroom, according to Westminster police.

It's unclear if Valenzuela is still working at Westminster High School.

Valenzuela was released three days after his arrest after posting bail, but police say detectives continue to investigate. Anyone who believes they may also be a victim or has more information about his behavior can contact Westminster police at (714) 548-3212.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Authorities arrest Anaheim man wanted for pair of unprovoked assaults

Anaheim Police Department officers took a man wanted in connection with a pair of completely random and unprovoked assaults into custody Saturday. Criminal investigation detectives were able to identify the man prior to his arrest, though his identity was not made available to the public due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Authorities first sought the public's help in identifying the suspect on Thursday, when surveillance footage of the man randomly assaulting a clerk at the Anaheim Central Library. The clerk was knocked out after being punched in the face, and suffered a laceration on the back of their head after...
ANAHEIM, CA
Nashville News Hub

No jail time for the manager who killed a customer with a single punch after the elderly man walked into the store, criticized the worker and called him the N-word

The 27-year-old quick service restaurant manager reportedly punched the white 77-year-old customer who used racial slurs while serving the man. The elderly irate customer walked into the shop and began to scream complaints of poor service. The employee asked him to leave, but the customer continued his tirade and called the worker the n-word.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westminster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Convicted Capitol Rioter Dies by Suicide After ‘Justice System Killed His Spirit’

A Pennsylvania man awaiting sentencing for his role in the Capitol riot died last week by suicide, according to his obituary. “Matthew Lawrence Perna died on February 25, 2022 of a broken heart,” his family wrote. “His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life.” Perna, 37, pleaded guilty late last year to four charges related to the insurrection, including one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding. Perna entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, filming with his phone and chanting, “U.S.A.!” His family said in his obituary that he had attended the rally and riot to “peacefully stand up for his beliefs.” Perna was set to be sentenced April 1, and faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to The Independent. “The constant delays in hearings and postponements dragged out for over a year,” his family wrote. “Because of this, Matt's heart broke and his spirit died and many people are responsible for the pain he endured.”
SOCIETY
Davenport Journal

Conwoman tricked her date she met on social media to come to her apartment before she and her accomplices burned him, stabbed him and forced him to call his family to come up with ransom money

The 22-year-old woman lured the male victim, whom she met on social media, to her home where she and three other men proceeded to torture the man and hold him hostage, while demanding the victim’s family pay a $100,000 ransom for his release. The unsuspecting 24-year-old man was tied up and burned while his kidnappers forced him to call his family to come up with $100,000 in ransom money to secure his release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Police#Fast Food Restaurants#Westminster High School
The Independent

Doctor struck and killed by his own car in front of girlfriend as he chased carjackers

An intensive care unit doctor was struck and killed by his own car in front of his girlfriend as he tried to chase after carjackers in a neighbourhood in Washington DC.Dr Rakesh Patel, a 33-year-old from Maryland who worked at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, died on Tuesday night in the hit-and-run in the Adams Morgan area of the capital.The Metropolitan Police Department said that the horrific incident unfolded at around 8pm when the doctor briefly hopped out of his Mercedes E350 to give a package to his girlfriend and left the car running.At that moment, at least one suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
Tri-City Herald

Mom of three shoots and kills her ex-boyfriend after break-in, Nevada police say

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend following an early morning break-in at her home, Las Vegas police told news sources. The mother of three called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, to report her ex-boyfriend had shattered a window to break into her home in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, police told KLAS. Dispatchers heard the man break another window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Mother ‘prioritised drug addiction’ over son, 7, who died alone from an asthma attack

The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

PA Wife Stabbed Husband Five Times Using Two Knives: Police

A 57-year-old woman supposedly wanted to kill her husband before she stabbed him five times on Sunday afternoon, according to the police. Manheim Borough police were called to a report of a domestic-related assault involving a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of North Charlotte Street on Mar. 20 around 2:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

25-year-old woman with bloodstained clothes arrested for fatal stabbing of prominent lawyer

A woman was arrested in New York and charged in connection with the death of a prominent immigration lawyer from Queens, according to authorities. XiaoNing Zhang, 25, was apprehended on Monday at an office on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, Queens, which belonged to 66-year-old immigration lawyer Jim Li.Police were called to the scene to find Mr Li covered with blood and suffering stab wounds to his neck, shoulders and torso, said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.The victim, who was imprisoned in China for two years in 1989 after protesting at the pro-democracy movement at Tiananmen Square, was rushed to a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
101K+
Followers
20K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy