'Scary': John King reacts to memo from Trump lawyer (2021)

Biden threatened to fire Harris' staffers if he found they were spreading negative stories about VP: book
A new book exploring White House drama reveals that reports of dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris resulted in President Biden threatening to fire anyone who leaked stories to the media that made Harris look bad. According to "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,"...
Top Democrat slams Mitch McConnell as the 'one living senator who has effectively changed the size of the Supreme Court' over his blocking of Obama nominee Merrick Garland
Republicans have renewed their concerns over "court packing" as they consider the Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Roger Stone said Jared Kushner should be 'punished in the most brutal possible way' in previously unheard recordings, WaPo reports
Roger Stone made threatening comments about Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner while being filmed for a Danish documentary, The Washington Post said.
Ted Cruz's friends and advisers ditched him over his attempts to help Trump overturn the 2020 election, report says
Cruz faced a backlash from his circle for supporting Donald Trump's attempt to cling on despite losing the 2020 election, The Washington Post said.
Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated because her ‘shade’ is ‘tanner than Biden’ in new attack
Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued his attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court nomination, claiming that she was chosen because she is “tanner than Joe Biden”.On Tuesday night, Mr Carlson on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight said Ms Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is no different from an “average professional class white liberal”. “In the end, when they tell you you’re getting a Black nominee, they’re not talking about the son of a maid and a farmworker from Pin Point, Georgia,” Mr Carlson said.“In fact, we already have a Supreme...
MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president
Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
Psaki reacts to news of Fox reporter Benjamin Hall injured in Ukraine
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday expressed condolences to a Fox News correspondent whose colleague, British-American journalist Benjamin Hall, was recently injured while reporting in Ukraine.According to a statement from Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, Mr Hall — a veteran foreign correspondent who has previously written for The Independent — was injured “while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine”.Ms Scott said Mr Hall had been hospitalised, adding that more information on his condition was being sought by Fox’s “teams on the ground”.Ukraine news - live updatesSpeaking at the daily White House press briefing, Ms Psaki was...
Jimmy Kimmel on Ted Cruz: ‘What a slug of a human being’
On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host spoke about “another day of grandstanding, speech-making and hissy-fitting” as supreme court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings continued. He said that 58% of Americans support her, “the most support a Jackson has had since Thriller came out”. But Republicans have...
Hannity: We are in deep 'Schiff' if Kamala Harris ever becomes president
Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded Vice President Kamala Harris after she encouraged Americans to buy electric cars amid a surge in gas and oil prices. "If she’s ever president, we are in deep Schiff," Hannity told viewers on Tuesday. Harris joined Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at an event...
Fox News host Tucker Carlson slams 'hysterical little Lindsey Graham' for acting out 'war fantasies' and accuses US lawmakers of intentionally seeking war with Russia
Carlson also claimed that the US is currently "at war with Russia" because of the Biden administration's aid of Ukraine.
Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses fellow Republicans of ‘beating the drums of war’ over Russia in new ad
Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused Republicans of “beating the drums of war” in a 2022 re-election campaign ad targeting “globalists” and heavily featuring clips of Donald Trump.The video shared on her Facebook and Telegram channels on 11 March also includes older campaign ad clips featuring her shooting a rifle at the words “open borders,” “green new deal,” “gun control” and “socialism.”“For decades the Washington establishment created globalist policies to move America into the global economy,” led by the World Economic Forum and its chair Klaus Schwab, she says in the video, which features a rendition of...
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Professional Bigot, Tells Pete Buttigieg Stay Out of Girls’ Bathrooms
Click here to read the full article. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Geo.) on Saturday for some reason demanded that Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, “stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.” During a brief speech at a rally headlined by ex-President Donald Trump, Greene touched on the typical points of emphasis for a MAGA-devotee such as herself, namely the Jan. 6 insurrection and Hunter Biden’s laptop. The freshman congresswoman — also a full-time online troll who has appeared on the white-nationalist gathering speaker’s circuit — also told her home-state audience that she intends of defeating a lawsuit...
Joe: Thomas, Meadows texts are most damning indictment against Trump WH so far
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Virginia Thomas, urged then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after Election Day to pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to reporting from Bob Costa and Bob Woodward. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 25, 2022.
Outgunned Ukrainians lure Russian aircraft into defense traps, need planes to defend airspace: expert
The U.S. can best support Ukraine by providing it with weapons, planes and parts to defend its airspace rather than establish a no-fly zone, a U.S. Air Force expert told Fox News Digital. "[The Ukrainians] are fighting with basically two very large feathers in their cap: one is the munitions...
'Phony Populist' Ginni Thomas Skewered For Attacking Democratic 'Elites'
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough attacks her dig as “indicative of how the Republican Party plays victim, how they try to play this phony populist game.”
Former AG Barr says he wouldn't have prosecuted Trump for Jan. 6 or taking classified documents
Former Attorney General William Barr said he believes former President Donald Trump is morally responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol but isn't legally culpable. Asked by NBC News' Lester Holt whether he considered Trump "responsible" for the violence at the Capitol, Barr said: "I do...
Wladimir Klitschko says Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson 'are part of this invasion,' citing their vocal opposition to helping Ukraine
Wladimir Klitschko told Newsmax on Monday that anyone "passively observing" the conflict is standing in opposition to Ukraine.
Ex-Trump advisers Peter Navarro, Dan Scavino to face Jan. 6 panel criminal referral
The Democratic-led House select committee investigating the Capitol attack will vote on Monday to hold two former Trump White House advisers, Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino Jr., in criminal contempt of Congress. Navarro was the former trade adviser, while Scavino was former deputy chief of staff. The two had been...
Trump lawyer urges court to block House from getting tax returns
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An appeals court on Thursday debated whether a congressional committee can obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns from the U.S. Treasury Department, the latest face-off in a three-year old legal fight. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments over...
‘Heartless Hack’: Calls Mount For Callous ‘New Yorker’ Writer Susan Glasser To Be Fired Over Disrespectful Tweet About ‘Fox News’ Cameraman Killed In War
The New Yorker is dealing with demands for their writer Susan Glasser to be fired over a tweet she made about Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski — who was killed in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Glasser — who also works as a CNN analyst — replied to a tweet by...
