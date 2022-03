(Warren County, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed a fifth case of bird flu — with the latest case coming in a backyard flock of mixed species in Warren County. The number of birds was not released. The announcement comes after the second case in a commercial flock was reported Friday in Buena Vista County. That case was an estimated five-point-three million egg-laying hens, after the report of an outbreak in a commercial turkey flock on March 6th in Buena Vista County. Outbreaks have also been found in a backyard flock in Pottawattamie County and a commercial egg-laying flock in Taylor County.

