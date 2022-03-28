ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock Is a Father of 2: Meet His Daughters Lola and Zahra With Ex-Wife Malaak Compton-Rock

By Samantha Agate
 1 day ago
After years of performing as a comedian in New York City, Chris Rock got his big break as a cast member of Saturday Night Live in 1990. He became a father 12 years later when he and his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, welcomed their eldest daughter, Lola Simone Rock. Their youngest daughter, Zahra Savannah Rock, was born in 2004.

The Grown Ups actor and the humanitarian were married from 1996 to 2016. In addition to their two daughters, the pair also welcomed a young South African girl named Ntombi into their home, but they never formally adopted her during their marriage.

The youngster did step out with the family at red carpet events on multiple occasions including the 2012 premiere of Madagascar 3 and the 2014 Kids Choice Awards. After Chris and Malaak split, she began raising Ntombi as her own, which has helped her forge a great bond with both Lola and Zahra.

Though Chris is pretty private about his family life, he has reflected on watching his two daughters grow up over the years in interviews and rare Instagram posts.

“Every day I’m proud to be a dad. Every morning. Every evening. You know, I just live in the moment,” he said in a November 2010 interview with Chicago Parent. “My daughter’s off from camp this week. And when I get back, we’re gonna go to the car wash. And, you know, whatever. That’s the thing when you have kids. There’s no such thing as quality time when you’re a parent.”

The Emmy winner and the activist are no longer together, but always show up to support their daughters. In May 2020, Chris and Malaak reunited to celebrate their daughter Zahra’s 16th birthday with cake and a drive-by birthday parade.

“My sweet second-born child Zahra Savannah Rock turned 16 years old today! And while we had to celebrate in ways that we could not have imagined a few months ago, she has been nothing but kind, considerate and compassionate,” the author wrote on Instagram. “I am so proud to be her mother and am immensely grateful to watch her blossom into an amazing young woman.”

Keep scrolling to meet Chris’ two daughters with Malaak.

Comments / 42

ndiaye.mona
17h ago

Chris Rock! Please please please hold Will Smith Accountable For What He Did! He did not deserve to be Assaulted! Period! And he shouldn’t have to apologize for something he’s been doing all his life! I think Chris Rock showed so much maturity and what will did was not cute at all! I no longer support him or his shows or movies! He went from being respected on my radar to being trash, the low of the low it’s just never been revealed and it finally was!

Reply
12
Pink lady
1d ago

Chris Rock jokes on everyone.....he did not deserve to be slapped like that...Will Smith your career is over.

Reply(4)
39
tonya pace
1d ago

Girls, you have a good father , to not get into a fight and make it worse!

Reply(3)
27
