Harrison, NE

2 women killed, children hurt in western Nebraska crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

HARRISON, Neb. (AP) — Two women were killed and three children were seriously hurt in a western Nebraska crash involving livestock trailers that also killed several animals, authorities said.

The crash happened Friday night on U.S. Highway 20 just east of Harrison, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported. Ruth Smathers, 67, of Lost Springs, Wyoming, and Nanna Flesch, 42, of Shelby, Montana, were killed in the collision, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Patrol investigators said each woman was driving and each was pulling a loaded livestock trailer when they collided head-on. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Flesch’s three children were also in her vehicle and seriously injured, including one child who was thrown from the wreckage and flown to a Scottsbluff hospital before being taken to a children’s hospital in Denver. The other two children were taken to a nearby hospital in Chadron, Nebraska.

Several animals in the trailers also were killed in the crash, authorities said.

Harrison is about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) north of Scottsbluff.

___

This story has been changed to correct the spelling of Nanna in the summary and 2nd paragraph

