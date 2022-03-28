ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Mission Space During April School Vacation

Providence, Rhode Island
 1 day ago

3-2-1 Blast off to the Museum of Natural History and Planetarium during April school vacation! Do you know about Artemis and NASA’s plans to return to the Moon in 2024? The first uncrewed Artemis mission around the Moon and back to Earth is happening this year! Learn about it and celebrate all things space with family fun activities, planetarium shows, NASA Moon rocks and more during April school vacation. After visiting the Museum, be sure to check out Roger Williams Park Botanical Center (RWPBC) Fairy Garden Days! Their theme this year is Fairies in Space!

Mission Space Week Happenings:

10am-4pm: Mission Space Family Fun

Activities include: building a rover, learning about our solar system, discovering what it takes to go into space, fun crafts, special Mission Space museum quest and more.

Cost: Free with Museum admission

Museum admission (does not include the Planetarium) is $2/ Museum Members Free/Free for children under age 4

12pm-1:30pm: NASA Moon Rocks

Apollo has landed at the Museum! Fascinated with the Moon? Have you ever looked up at the Moon and wondered what was up there? This is a rare opportunity to view pieces of our companion world up close. See Moon rocks collected by Apollo astronauts.

Cost: Free with Museum admission

Museum admission (does not include the Planetarium) is $2/ Museum Members Free/Free for children under age 4

2pm: Our Place in Space Planetarium Show

There’s no place like home! Begin your journey from right here on Earth as we venture from the museum for a whirlwind trip through the solar system. Take an unforgettable tour through our cosmic neighborhood as you explore the craters of Mercury, stormy Neptune and discover why Earth is so unique. The adventure does not end there as we explore nebulae and star clusters of our Milky Way Galaxy. (General Audience)

Cost: Planetarium show ticket (includes Museum admission) is $5/Museum Members Free/Children MUST be age 4 and older.

Planetarium show tickets must be purchased ONLINE. Choose carefully and then confirm your selection, as all selections/sales are final. For safety reasons, Planetarium ticketholders are not permitted to enter the Planetarium once the show has begun.

When visiting: The use of strollers is discouraged and strollers need to be carried/lifted to enter and exit the museum. To ensure the safety of visitors, staff, volunteers and the collections, we have implemented enhanced safety protocols.

Comments / 0

