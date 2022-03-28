ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgway, PA

Ridgway man charged of sexual abuse of child

By Aaron Marrie
 1 day ago

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Ridgway man is behind bars after police say he sexually abused a child under the age of two.

Evan Michael Gabor, 26, is charged with multiple felonies including corruption of minors and sexual abuse of a minor.

According to documents, an undercover FBI agent spoke with Gabor in December 2021 on Kik Messenger. Gabor spoke with the agent for eight days where he described having sexual interactions with a male juvenile and shared graphic photos and videos.

The online interactions lead to a search warrant where police were able to obtain Gabor’s phone and discovered he was soliciting child pornography.

When interviewed by police, Gabor claimed there was only one incident with the juvenile and said someone asked him to perform graphic acts.

Gabor is being held at Elk County Prison and had his preliminary arraignment on March 28 and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on April 5 at 2 p.m.

