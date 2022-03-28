Pink Floyd, the Kansas zoo fugitive flamingo, seen on the Texas coast
By Priscilla Aguirre
Midland Reporter-Telegram
1 day ago
A fugitive flamingo that escaped a Kansas zoo over a decade ago was spotted on the Texas coast on March 10, according to officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. TPWD stated in a post that the flamingo,...
March 24 (UPI) -- A man ended up with an unusual pet when he made an unusual discovery among the Texas foliage -- a pink grasshopper. Dirk Parker, 33, an Ohio man currently working in East Texas as an environmental inspector for pipelines, said he initially didn't realize how rare his discovery was.
I'm sure you've seen the viral video by now of the central Texas tornado tossing around that red pickup truck during Monday night's storms. The viral video shows the tornado flipping the truck onto its side, spinning it around, and then flipping it back on its wheels, and then the driver just driving off. Well if you haven't, you can watch it now.
A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
Call it Twister, the Sequel. A tornado in Texas picked up a red pickup truck and spun it like a top, then flipped it back upright. It looked like something designed by Hollywood special effects. But the scene definitely wasn’t CGI. In fact, you can call this a miracle. The...
Wichita mechanics busy with thieves sliding under cars, causing extensive damage. Mechanics are seeing more cars needing regular maintenance and others that need repairs from what thieves have taken. Updated: 16 hours ago. While thieves make headlines across the country stealing gas as prices soar, Wichita police say catalytic converter...
It's everything between the Sabine and the Rio Grande. Spirit of the people down here who share this land!. It's another burrito, it's a cold Lone Star in my hand. Play the sons of the mothers of the bunkhouse band!. The words of the lyrical genius Gary P. Nunn help...
DANIA BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — As departing jetliners roared overhead, an aging vervet monkey moped on a mangrove branch one recent afternoon in the woods he inhabits near a South Florida airport, his ego bruised. Mikey, as he is called by his human observers, has long been...
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a Texas woman who was last seen in Dubberly. According to the sheriff’s office, 30-year-old Darnisha N. Thompson has been missing since March 14. Her last known location was near Sand Plant Road in Dubberly, La., but her home address is in Mesquite, Texas.
Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Days after he and his truck were tossed and turned by a Texas tornado, 16-year-old driver Riley Leon is getting a new ride.
Leon was on his way home from a job interview Monday when he and his red Chevrolet Silverado were caught on video being thrown around by a tornado in Elgin, a suburb of Austin.
The video shows the Silverado being thrown in the air, turning on its side and finally flipping back on its wheels before Leon is seen driving away.
On Thursday, Chevrolet took to social media to announce that they, along with Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth, are donating a 2022 Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in Cherry Red to Leon and his family.
“We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms,” the post said.
Chevrolet also announced that Chevy Cares is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.
In an interview with CBS News, Leon said he was grateful “God gave me another chance because better things are gonna come in the future.”
Texas is gaining some momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. Although there are only two members of Texas’ 2023 recruiting class currently, several of the nation’s top prospects have had positive visits on the Forty Acres recently. There is expected to be a slew of...
The Texas A&M Forest Service is still actively working to contain fires as Texas communities respond to damage from the recent wildfires across the state, based on recent posts from its Facebook page. The Texas Wildfire Incident Response System interactive map operated by Texas A&M Forest Service details active and...
On Saturday, March 19, Texas Special Children’s Projects visited Caldwell Zoo for a field trip. TSCP is a non-profit organization founded 2001 to provide recreational activities to children and adults with special needs throughout East Texas with offices in Longview, Texarkana and Lufkin. The Tyler Loop captured some of their moments with feathered and furry friends in photos.
For the past few years, Bozeman has been the fastest-growing micropolitan area in the country, but according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, another city in Montana has taken the top spot. Many cities and towns across Montana have been adjusting to rapid growth in recent years....
