ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan, Jones And Ferguson Announce $1.86B Tax Relief Deal

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WPIz_0esAc7P900

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan, House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson have reached an agreement on tax cuts that over the next five years will provide savings to retirees, small businesses and low-income families, the lawmakers announced in a joint release.

Under the deal, retirees making up to $100,00 in retirement income, or married couples making up to $150,000 in retirement income, will have their state income tax significantly slashed or wiped out altogether, Hogan said, a move that impacts 80% of retirees in the state and saves seniors an estimated $1.55 billion.

“Cutting our state’s retirement taxes is something we have been trying to accomplish for seven years, and I want to thank the leaders of the General Assembly for working with us to get this done for Maryland’s seniors,” Hogan said in a statement. “This agreement will deliver on our promise to provide real, long-term relief for hard-working Marylanders dealing with inflation and higher prices, and help create more jobs and more opportunity to continue our strong recovery.”

The state is also waiving the sales tax for child care products such as diapers, car seats, and baby bottles, and health products such as dental hygiene products, diabetic treatments, and medical devices, providing Marylanders with an estimated $115.6 million, Hogan’s office said.

Businesses in the state will receive a combined $195 million in incentives to “hire and retain workers from underserved communities” through the Work Opportunity Tax Credit program.

The tax cuts are in effect between Fiscal Year 2023 and Fiscal Year 2027. Combined with the gas tax holiday, Marylanders will receive $2 billion in tax relief, according to the governor’s office.

Both Ferguson and Jones touted the benefits Marylanders will receive as the state continues to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

“As I’ve said since the beginning of the 2022 legislative session, everything we do must prioritize our state’s economy and the health of our residents. This historic agreement demonstrates that regardless of political party, leaders come together to deliver vital services and economic relief for families, seniors, and small businesses,” said the senate president.

In addition to the tax cuts, the legislative leaders announced a one-time $800 million investment in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future that mandates increases in education funding.

They also touted budget items that invest in public safety; support hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities; expand Medicaid coverage; and defend against cyber attacks.

“This bipartisan agreement helps hundreds of thousands of seniors on fixed incomes who are struggling with inflation and puts families on a stronger footing as they buy necessities and pay for child care or college,” said Jones. “The significant increase in capital spending, coupled with the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, will help Maryland businesses put more chronically unemployed Marylanders back to work.”

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Associated Press

Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Kelly Schulz on Tuesday to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed the former state lawmaker who led two different departments in his administration during an event in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination...
CBS Baltimore

Residents React After Hogan Announces $45 Million To Battle Baltimore Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday he will be spending $45 million to try to stop violent crime in Baltimore. “Out of control violent crime in the streets of Baltimore is the most important issue facing the city,” Gov. Hogan said. For the second time, the Governor will be adding more positions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, spending $3.5 million on 30 new positions including 10 for the Baltimore office to help prosecute violent offenders. $6.5 million will go to help Baltimore Police beef up its warrant apprehension task force. “Aggressive and immediate enforcement of outstanding open warrants is critical to getting...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Land Line Media

Fuel tax relief pursued in at least 18 states

State officials from coast to coast are deciding whether to provide price breaks on fuel tax collections. None of the measures that would affect diesel tax collections mention how the International Fuel Tax Agreement would be affected. Advocates for trimming fuel tax collection at the state level say the time...
ECONOMY
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
The US Sun

Hundreds of thousands to get SNAP boost as new $1.4million program is launched – are you eligible?

INCREASED Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits start this month for hundreds of thousands of families. About 200,000 Massachusetts households will see the boost to their SNAP benefits to reflect rising utility costs. The Department of Transitional Assistance said SNAP benefits are determined partly by average utility bills. Massachusetts received federal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Rolling Stone

Ohio Republicans Would Rather Impeach a Judge than Stop Cheating at Elections

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote earlier this week in a 4-3 ruling that found that the maps violated redistricting rules voters approved in 2015. “The evidence shows that the individuals who controlled the map-drawing process exercised that control with the overriding intent to maintain as much of an advantage as possible for members...
OHIO STATE
Watchful Eye

Tick bill passes in Virginia General Assembly

Virginia lawmakers want the state to up its game in raising awareness about ticks and tick-borne infections. Both houses voted in favor of a tick bill, which requires Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to create and post signs in all state parks and interstate parks addressing the appropriate steps to take to prevent tick bites, how to identify Lyme disease and where to seek treatment.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Relief#Economy#Tax Cuts#Wjz#House#Senate#The General Assembly#Marylanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Channel 3000

Former GOP state lawmaker pleads guilty in Capitol riot

A former West Virginia state lawmaker who resigned after participating in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony related to the deadly riot. Derrick Evans had just been elected as a state delegate when he livestreamed himself pushing inside the US...
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy