GALLERY: Reba, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman At The 2022 Oscars

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry music was represented at the Oscars on Sunday night (3/27). Reba performed an Oscar-nominated song, “Somehow You Do,” written by Diane Warren. Keith Urban accompanied his Oscar-nominated wife Nicole Kidman on the Red Carpet and sat in the front row. He even lent his tux jacket to Nicole as they...

