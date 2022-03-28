ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tim McGraw Ropes A Bull In His Garage

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McGraw may be done playing cowboy James Dutton in Paramount Plus’s 1883 for now as Season one of the western drama has wrapped, but he’s still got the cowboy spirit in him. Tim posted a video to Instagram of him in what looks like his own...

Outsider.com

Who Was ‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Married to Before Tim McGraw?

1883 star Faith Hill is married to fellow country superstar Tim McGraw. While the couple has been together since 1996, Hill was married to another man before that. At the very beginning of her music career, the singer was with Daniel Hill, an executive of a music publishing company. Finding common ground through being in the music industry, they stayed together through the release of her first album, Take Me as I Am.
HOME & GARDEN
Outsider.com

Are Tim McGraw’s Daughters in ‘1883’?

As a dad to three adult daughters and an adoring father to fictional daughter Elsa Dutton, it makes sense that fans of the brand new Western are wondering whether any of Tim McGraw‘s daughters make a cameo in “1883.” Fortunately, we’ve done all the research and can answer that question for you.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Stun at 2022 SAG Awards Together

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were not nominated for Screen Actors Guild awards, but they still shined on the red carpet together. The country music power couple also presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series to Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. Hill and McGraw, both 54, recently starred in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 for Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

2022 CMT Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Get ready, Nashville, the 2022 CMT Music Awards are almost here -- and it's going to be a star-studded night!. On Wednesday, CMT announced the nominees for country music's only entirely fan-voted awards show -- which will be hosted live from Music City by Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini on Monday, April 11 -- and the list includes some of the biggest names in music. Kane Brown leads the pack this year with four nominations, while Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, and first-time nominees Breland and Cody Johnson earned three nods apiece.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ropes#Country Airplay#Paramount Plus#Instagram#Gre
The Boot

Miranda Lambert and Elle King Take Home With ACM Award for Video of the Year

Miranda Lambert and Elle King got the party started early at the 2022 ACM Awards with a win for Video of the Year for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." The competition couldn’t have been hotter, as the two female powerhouses were up against a slew of country music's biggest artists: "Famous Friends" by Chris Young and Kane Brown, "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" from Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton, "If I Didn't Love You" from Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood and "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were all nominated.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Sam Elliott on Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Performance in 1883: 'They Pulled it Off'

The veteran actor praised the couple's acting in 1883. While Kevin Costner leads the stellar cast members of Yellowstone, its prequel 1883 boasts none other than Sam Elliott, a veteran of Western films. And while the Shea Brennan actor is undoubtedly one of the industry's greats, he was joined by country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, both having very little acting background compared to him. Elliott, however, thinks they did great.
CELEBRITIES
Comments / 0

