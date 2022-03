Following the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during last night's 94th Academy Awards ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has stated via Twitter that it does not condone violence. Smith stood up from his seat during the live broadcast of the awards on Sunday, marching onto the stage to slap Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. The Academy's statement reads, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

