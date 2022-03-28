Charles Schreiner, Egg Harbor Township

Just two weeks after reaching the finals at the PIAA Wrestling Championships, Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel and Central Dauphin’s Ryan Garvick were right back in the hunt for titles at the NHSCA High School national tournament in Virginia Beach. The event is a grade-level competition for freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors, and it also has classes for girls and middle-schoolers.

