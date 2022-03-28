ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs controversial schools bill

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dead Giveaway That Tells You When Amazon’s Giving You A Better Price Than Other Retailers. Roofers Tested 17 Gutter Guards… Here’s What They...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 1

Ndlovukazi Zenabi
14h ago

controversial to the #Rules4Radicals of the Leftists DNC tools. Nothing controversial about Parents determining when their young children are taught about sex tactics!

Reply
2
Related
WOKV

Teachers speak out as Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill heads to DeSantis' desk

NEW YORK — Teachers in Florida and around the country are speaking out as the state's “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to the governor's desk. The controversial bill bans discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida's K-3 classrooms. Officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated his support for the bill, signs it into state law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘How dare they’: Florida Republican claims Disney ‘bullying’ GOP after CEO suspends donations over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida’s lieutenant governor has accused the Walt Disney Company of trying to “bully” Republican officials after CEO Bob Chapek announced the company – a political heavyweight in the state – will freeze political donations in the state following outrage over what critics have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.“They will try to bully us like the NCAA did, like Disney doing,” she told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on 11 March. “How dare they. They have no right to criticise legislation by duly elected legislators that are passing common-sense legislation.”Ms Nunez is among dozens of Florida officials to receive campaign...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaffilter Partner
The Florida Times-Union

Gov. Ron DeSantis stops at Florida elementary school to promote increased teacher salaries

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and outgoing Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran toured the state Monday to promote initiatives they say will help recruit and retain teachers.  Monday afternoon, DeSantis addressed reporters from the front of a colorful classroom at Fleming Island Elementary School in Orange Park to announce he would approve a line in the...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis attacks Disney over its qualms about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has lashed out at critics of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that passed out of the Florida Legislature this week, singling out The Walt Disney Co. in particular for expressing reservations about the legislation. “Here’s what I can tell you: In the state of Florida, we are not going to allow […] The post Gov. DeSantis attacks Disney over its qualms about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
PROTESTS
MSNBC

Why Tennessee comptroller's racist 'hostile takeover' of a Black town may fail after all

Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower, a white Republican, took a step back Tuesday from his racist plan to essentially erase from the map Mason, Tennessee, a predominantly African American town of about 1,500 that stands to benefit from the construction of a $5.6 billion Ford plant planned nearby. Accusing Mason of 20 years of financial mismanagement, Mumpower threatened to block town leaders from spending more than $100 without his say so and sent property owners in town a letter arguing that “government is not working in Mason.”
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy