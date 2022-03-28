ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

STC Performs Hit Musical Songs

By Reed Parsell
Sacramento Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you familiar with popular music from the last three decades of the 20th century? Of course you are. It’s still all around us—on TV and radio, in movies, any number of other outlets and places. But what about catchy tunes from that era’s Broadway musicals?....

Newsday

Neil Diamond stage musical reveals its Broadway veteran star

A Broadway-bound musical about Neil Diamond has found the polished theater gem who will play the icon onstage — Will Swenson. Swenson has been tapped to lead "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" this summer when it makes its debut at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre. Swenson calls it a not straightforward musical. "It’s unconventional and it’s beautiful," the actor told The Associated Press.
MOVIES
KUTV

Opera singer shares what to expect from newest Utah Opera performance

KUTV — Don't miss the Utah Opera's latest show!. Opera singer Dimitri Pittas joined Fresh Living to share more about the upcoming performance. Utah Opera's production of Puccini’s Tosca—one of the most dramatic works in the operatic repertoire, tells the tempestuous tale of a love triangle between a famous singer, a painter, and a corrupt police chief.
THEATER & DANCE
Current Publishing

‘Cyrano’ musical hits sour note

In Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play “Cyrano de Bergerac,” the protagonist is a French nobleman, soldier, top-level duelist, writer, poet and musician. He is strong-willed, and highly intelligent. The kind of guy who should be a hit with the beautiful and cultured women of the French aristocracy. But Cyrano has a physical attribute which stifles his ambitions – his abnormally large nose.
ENTERTAINMENT
Local
California Entertainment
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
City
Sacramento, CA
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
Complex

Oscars Announce Beyoncé Will Perform ‘King Richard’ Song “Be Alive”

As previously reported, the iconic singer/songwriter will be delivering a rendition of her track “Be Alive,” which is nominated for Best Original Song and included in the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed film King Richard. It is still unclear, however, whether Bey will be performing the song live from Dolby Theatre at Ovation in Hollywood, or if it will be pre-taped as she sings from the tennis courts where Venus and Serena used to train in Compton.
TENNIS
96.5 The Rock

10 Best Metal Covers of Hit Country Songs

In the realm of popular (that is to say, non-classical) music, the metal and country genres might, at first glance, seem about as far apart as you can get. It's hard to discern any obvious link between the acoustic-guitar backed yodeling of “singing brakeman” Jimmie Rodgers and the plugged-in, thundering attack of, say, Fit For An Autopsy.
ROCK MUSIC
#Stc#Broadway Musicals#Popular Music#Performing#Musical Theater
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Brian Blessed to MC Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells at new live performance

Actor Brian Blessed OBE will compere a short run of special live shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells later this year,. The actor, who also acted as compere and narrator at Rick Wakeman's Six Wives Of Henry VIII shows at Hampton...
MUSIC
WBUR

On his new album, Bob Wolfman pays tribute to his friend Jimi Hendrix

It doesn’t take much prompting to get singer-guitarist Bob Wolfman to sing the praises of Jimi Hendrix, the superstar supernova guitarist who died in 1970 at 27 years old. Sure, Wolfman says, people know the big songs — like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “Little Wing” — and they instantly recognize his ground-breaking, psychedelic guitar playing. They may recall his incendiary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1969 at Woodstock (at least as seen in the movie) and, perhaps, when he set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
MUSIC
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
talentrecap.com

Are Original Song Performances the Key to Winning Talent Shows?

Ever since talent shows have been around, people have wanted to know how to get their one-way ticket to stardom. Some may think it’s purely based off of how good they are at their talent, but could something entirely different win the competition for them?. There’s always an ongoing...
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
THEATER & DANCE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Song sung green as music sales boom

Nathaniel Adams Coles was 15 when he dropped out of Wendell Phillips Academy in Chicago to pursue a career in music. Three years later, in 1937, he managed to sell his first song, a catchy tune called “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” for $50. Coles died of cancer in 1965, but just the other day his daughters completed a sale of his music catalog to Iconic Artists Group for a sum believed to be in the multi-millions.
THEATER & DANCE
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
Sandusky Register

Port Clinton students performing musical this weekend

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School's drama club will present its student production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" this weekend. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at the high school's Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be on sale before the show in the high school's main office or at the box office.
PORT CLINTON, OH

