Tulip Time

In March of 1977 — a year after they released Black And Blue and a year before they released Some Girls — the Rolling Stones played a pair of secret shows at the El Mocambo, a Toronto club with a capacity of about 300. The Stones, billed as the Cockroaches, were they surprise openers for locals April Wine, and they played to an audience of radio-station contest winners. Those shows were instantly legendary, and a few songs recorded at the club made their way onto the 1977 in-concert LP Love You Live. The Stones have gone a bit reissue-crazy in recent years, and now they’re getting ready to release a whole double LP recorded at those Toronto shows.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO