Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s oldest daughter Gracie shared her diagnosis of a disease called polycystic ovarian syndrome with her Instagram followers last night (3/1). Gracie wrote along with a picture of herself wearing a mask, “I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome). To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS, and I had 3. During my appointment with my endocrinologist, I realized that may have been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 28 DAYS AGO