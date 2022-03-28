Search On For At-Risk Sacramento Man, 64, Missing Since Sunday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing Sacramento man considered at-risk.

Sacramento police say 64-year-old Mike Datino was last seen along the 1100 block of Darnel Way, near Interstate 5 and Riverside Boulevard, on Sunday. He is reportedly not familiar with the area.

Officers say Datino is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.

He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt with a grey stipe, blue pajama pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone who sees Datino is urged to call police at (916) 808-5471.