Savannah, GA

First Tee Career Day at Club Car Championship

By Tim Guidera
wtoc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Professional golf arrives back in Savannah with the start...

www.wtoc.com

WALB 10

Bulldogs believe deep run is in the cards

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On the pitch, we are just over two weeks away from the state tournament getting underway inside the GHSA. One team looking for another deep run are the boys from Thomasville. State champions back in 2019, the seniors now were freshman on that team and the...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WJBF

Riverwood Town Center businesses prepping for ANWA tournament

COLUMBIA, CO., Ga. (WJBF)– Business owners in Riverwood Town Center are prepping for Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament and they hope business will boom like it did before the pandemic. “I’m hoping it will be like 2018, 2019 where we did double to triple business in the week usually. If it goes back to that, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

‘Battle on the River’ game moves due to weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to potential inclement weather, the scheduled game between USC-Aiken and Augusta University at SRP Park on March 31 has been moved up to March 30. According to the release, the game time will remain the same. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the first...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

This week in Augusta: Aaron Lewis, improv comedy, Battle on the River, how to watch ANWA

Correction: The game between USC Aiken and Augusta University at SRP Park has been moved up a day to March 30 due to potential inclement weather. The story has been updated. The Augusta National Women's Amateur is the hottest ticket this weekend leading into Masters Week. Tickets for Saturday's women's event as well as the 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Sunday have already been issued and no tickets will be available at the gates, but for anyone in...
AUGUSTA, GA

