First Tee Career Day at Club Car Championship

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On the pitch, we are just over two weeks away from the state tournament getting underway inside the GHSA. One team looking for another deep run are the boys from Thomasville. State champions back in 2019, the seniors now were freshman on that team and the...
You could win a family four-pack of tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters! Enter now and check out the Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game tour at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah on April 12th at 7:00 pm!. For official rules click here!
When putting together the No. 21 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle, Katie Abrahamson-Henderson didn’t have to look far to find her top prospect.
The then-UCF coach recruited her daughter, Savannah Henderson, who signed with the Knights in November. 6-foot-1 Savannah is the No. 47 player in the class, per ESPN and No....
COLUMBIA, CO., Ga. (WJBF)– Business owners in Riverwood Town Center are prepping for Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament and they hope business will boom like it did before the pandemic. “I’m hoping it will be like 2018, 2019 where we did double to triple business in the week usually. If it goes back to that, […]
AUGUSTA, Ga ( WJFB) – After falling in a close battle in the second half of the National Championship to Northwest Missouri State 67-58, Augusta returned back to the CSRA with their heads held high and a warm welcome from fans, faculty and students.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to potential inclement weather, the scheduled game between USC-Aiken and Augusta University at SRP Park on March 31 has been moved up to March 30. According to the release, the game time will remain the same. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the first...
A total of 13 Henry County high school basketball players were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Basketball Teams for the 2021-22 high school season. The players who were voted as all-state selections are as follows:. BOYS. Class AAAAA South. A.J. Barnes, Eagle’s Landing (Player of the Year)...
I drove down Milledge Avenue last week and was suddenly very sad that I couldn’t have stayed 20-years-old forever. If you’ve ever been a third-year student at the University of Georgia - we called it being a "junior" back in the previous century - you know exactly what I mean. Especially in the spring of the year, with everyone back in town from Spring Break.
Georgia football has seen its fair share of multi-sport athletes, and the latest to make headlines is Randon Jernigan, an outfielder for the Dawgs baseball team. He played football and baseball at Glynn Academy in Coastal Georgia but ultimately chose a baseball career. However, UGASports Editor Anthony Dasher reported that...
Correction: The game between USC Aiken and Augusta University at SRP Park has been moved up a day to March 30 due to potential inclement weather. The story has been updated.
The Augusta National Women's Amateur is the hottest ticket this weekend leading into Masters Week. Tickets for Saturday's women's event as well as the 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Sunday have already been issued and no tickets will be available at the gates, but for anyone in...
Comments / 0