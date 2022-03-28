ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Ramos Talks Joining Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’

 1 day ago
Anthony Ramos is headed to Disney+ for his new role in Marvel’s “Ironheart.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with the actor at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where he dished on joining the film.

Ramos, who was a standout in a shimmery silver Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, said, “I’m so excited… I used to be in the gym like, ‘C’mon, Marvel, call… c’mon, Marvel, call. Let’s go!’”

The actor said he feels “blessed” to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, calling it an “amazing project.”

Praising the team, he said, “It’s incredible people, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler and just, like, a dope squad… you know, Dominique Thorne... and I just feel blessed and grateful.”

Chinaka has been tapped as a head writer, while Thorne will play inventor Riri Williams aka Ironheart, a genius who invents a super suit.

Coogler will introduce the Ironheart character in his “Black Panther” sequel “Wakanda Forever.”

Jenn also asked about Lin-Manuel Miranda, who had to miss the Oscars because his wife tested positive for COVID. Miranda was up for Best Original Song for the “Encanto” tune "Dos Oruguitas,” which lost to the Billie Eilish Bond theme, “No Time to Die.”

Ramos, who worked with Lin on last year’s “In the Heights,” said, “It is sad. I’m just happy that everybody is good,” noting, “Lin is going to be at so many of these forever, as long as he wants to be.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
