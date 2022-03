Leadership Jacksonville announced March 24 that Jill Langford Dame, the organization’s CEO since 2013, is retiring at the end of August. “Jill’s dedication and commitment to this organization has been immense and is greatly appreciated. For over nine years she has strengthened the foundation, mission and vision of Leadership Jacksonville, especially in challenging times during the Covid pandemic,” said Kathy Miller, Leadership Jacksonville board president, in a news release.

