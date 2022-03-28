ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Is The Best Greek Restaurant In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Louisiana may be known for its indulgent Southern and Cajun food, but there are plenty of restaurants around the state that can take you on a flavorful journey across the world .

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best Greek restaurant in each state, proving that you don't have to fly halfway across the world to find authentic Mediterranean cuisine. According to the site:

"The flavors of Greece are one of a kind and when done right, absolutely divine. Not only is Greek food flavorful, but it can be healthy and delicious. Build on the heart-healthy cuisine of the Mediterranean Diet, Greek food is filled with lean meats, fish, beans, and fresh vegetables. ... Many of [the restaurants on the list] fit the bill in terms of aesthetics reminiscent of Greece, so consider a visit to these places like a staycation for your tastebuds."

So which restaurant in Louisiana has the best Greek food in the state?

Albasha Greek & Lebanese Cafe

Albasha Greek & Lebanese Cafe in Metairie was named the best Greek restaurant in Louisiana. According to the restaurant's website, Albasha offers "a deliciously fresh take on classic Greek and Lebanese cuisine" using recipes dating back generations.

Albasha Greek & Lebanese Cafe is located at 3501 Severn Avenue #1 in Metairie.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best Greek food in Louisiana:

"Touted as Metairie's favorite Mediterranean restaurant, this quaint cafe brings out the best of Greek and Lebanese cuisine with its classic dips (tzatziki, hummus, etc.), salads, and main plates (gyros, kabobs, etc). Yelp reviewers love the generous portions and polite waiters who take the dining experience to the next level."

Check out the full list here .

