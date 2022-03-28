Election 2022 Profiles: John King for Governor

Former Gov. John Kitzhaber today announced he’s endorsing State Treasurer Tobias Read in the May 17 Democratic primary for governor. “What Oregon lacks today is a vision of where we want our state to be a decade from now, the steps it will take to get there and an honest conversation about the difficult choices involved with securing that future,” Kitzhaber said in a statement. “Tobias Read has the courage and the integrity to lead us in that conversation and beyond the polarization and divisiveness that is shredding the fabric of our community. Bold, outcomes-based leadership, unfettered by the status quo, is what Oregon needs and what Tobias brings to this race. I am proud to support him.”

OREGON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO