New K-State assistants publicly acknowledge hire

By Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com
 1 day ago
K-State men’s head basketball coach Jerome Tang speaks to an audience in the Shamrock Zone on Thursday afternoon. Two new assistant coaches were added to Tang’s staff over the weekend, according to their Twitter accounts. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Two new assistant coaches announced they are joining Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang’s staff over the weekend.

Former Texas assistant coach Ulric Maligi and Alcorn State assistant coach Marco Borne have changed their bios and profile pictures on Twitter, confirming their move to Manhattan.

K-State has not officially announced either hire.

Maligi changed his profile picture on Twitter to a cartoon avatar of himself with a purple tie and a Powercat lapel pin Sunday night. His bio reads, “Associate Head MBB Coach.”

The Mercury last week reported Tang had hired Maligi, based on several national reports.

Maligi, 37, comes to K-State after a year with the Longhorns and three years total under current Texas and former Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard.

He is considered to be one of the top recruiters in the state of Texas and was recognized by the Athletic as one of the 40 under 40 Rising Stars in College Basketball in 2020.

Bourne, Tang’s new Chief of Staff, also changed his Twitter, reading: “K-State (basketball) Chief of Staff. TIME TO ELEVATE GO CATS.”

A 19-year coaching veteran, Borne started his career at the NAIA level. Bourne won a Louisiana high school state championship in 2008 and has coached in Haiti, Poland, Puerto Rico, Barbados and the U.S. Virgin Islands, in addition to Louisiana and Texas.

Alcorn State won the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season title before falling in the SWAC tournament’s championship game to Texas Southern.

The Braves met top-seeded Texas A&M in the opening round of the NIT and lost, ending their season with a 17-17 record.

Both announcements come one week after the hire of Tang.

Former North Texas assistant coach Jareem Dowling has also been tied to K-State.

On Sunday, Dowling tweeted out that he and Tang were visiting the mother of junior point guard Markquis Nowell in New York City.

Dowling has not officially said that he is joining the Wildcat staff, but he did formally announce his departure from North Texas over Twitter on Sunday.

If Dowling is hired, Tang will have one final assistant coach spot to fill on his inaugural staff.

The Manhattan Mercury

Linguard Jr., Kasubke enter transfer portal

Two more Kansas State men's basketball players are transferring following the hire of new head coach Jerome Tang on March 21. Junior forward Carlton Linguard Jr. and sophomore guard Luke Kasubke both entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Linguard, a transfer from Temple College (Texas), struggled most of his K-State...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGNO

Flaujae Johnson To Play In McDonald’s All-America Game Tuesday on ESPN2

CHICAGO – LSU signee Flaujae Johnson will compete in the McDonald’s All-America game Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. Flaujae is one of 24 players in the McDonald’s All-America game on the girl’s side and she will compete for the West squad that will dawn red jerseys. A guard out […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNO

LSU bats stay hot, dismantle ULM 15-4

LSU Baseball, fresh off a series win at highly-ranked Florida, stayed hot at the plate in a midweek bout vs UL-Monroe, with a 15-4 win. Former LSU star & Heisman Trophy Finalist Tyrann Mathieu threw out the first pitch before the game. The Tigers only trailed after the Top of the 1st inning, 1-0, but […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
773
Followers
146
Post
111K+
Views
