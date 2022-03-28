Jordan Palmer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Visiting the campus at Davis & Elkins felt very familiar to Notre Dame senior Christopher Schumacher. “I’ve been at Notre Dame pretty much my whole life, and I’ve always liked that family aspect,” Schumacher said. “I felt like when I walked into Davis & Elkins, it had that. Everyone just welcomed me in with open arms. Having that family environment, with people genuinely wanting to care about me and help me succeed, it felt like the right place.”

ELKINS, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO