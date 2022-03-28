Jordan Palmer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person is deceased following a construction accident in downtown Clarksburg Thursday afternoon, according to Police Chief Mark Kiddy. The family of the deceased has not yet been notified, Kiddy said. No other information was available as of 3:30 p.m., besides that the construction...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night when the budget passed and future paving projects were discussed, another topic dominated discussion at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Issues with Bartlett Housing Solutions, a homeless shelter commonly referred to as Bartlett House, have been boiling over for the last...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University sophomore Jackson Davenport and fifth-year senior Mark Goetz each shot 5-under-par in Monday’s second round of The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Awendaw, South Carolina. After both golfers shot Even par on Sunday, Davenport and Goetz are tied for 13th place...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After more than two years of reduced travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Central West Virginia Airport is gearing up for what is expected to be a busy spring and summer travel season. “I think it’s going to be a great summer,” said...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sharon Saye has seen Bridgeport Public Library’s vast collection move between locations, dry out after floods in 1982 and 1985, and expand its reach throughout Harrison County and the state. But come April, the longtime library director will be only a library card...
Maj. Gen. William E. Crane, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, visited Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston, on Tuesday, February 28. The purpose of his visit was to thank the Guardsmen assigned to the hospital who assisted staff during the recent COVID-19 surge. They assisted in several departments, including imaging, laboratory, supply chain, environmental services, and screening.
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Frankfort Falcons scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break open a close game and defeat the Grafton Bearcats, 8-3. Andrew Lynch went the distance for Frankfort (2-3) on the mound, giving up an earned run on two hits with six strikeouts.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus, mobile mammography unit, will visit Kanawha, Nicholas, and Randolph counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. • Clendenin Health Center...
INDEPENDENCE — Dennis James Trickett Sr., 73, of Independence, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Madison in Morgantown with family by his side. May the Lord hold him. He was born on March 6, 1949 in Morgantown, son of the late Robert H....
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice plans to call for a special session of the West Virginia Legislature at the end of next month, according to a press release. Justice’s office announced Tuesday afternoon that he had vetoed Senate Bill 729 due to “several technical errors” in the bill’s language and intended to recall lawmakers to Charleston to remedy the problems.
RUPERT, W.Va. — A former state high school basketball star, who played at WVU, and served several years in law enforcement in Greenbrier County has died. Billy Joe Ratliff died at his home in Rupert Sunday night after battling cancer. He was 56. Ratliff, a 1984 graduate of Greenbrier...
WASHINGTON (WV News) — In a recent analysis conducted by WalletHub, West Virginia was part of the top five most stressed states in the U.S., The Hill reported. Based on personal finances, work life, family stressors and health and safety stress, Louisiana led the top five in most stressed, followed by Nevada, New Mexico, West Virginia, and Mississippi.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Visiting the campus at Davis & Elkins felt very familiar to Notre Dame senior Christopher Schumacher. “I’ve been at Notre Dame pretty much my whole life, and I’ve always liked that family aspect,” Schumacher said. “I felt like when I walked into Davis & Elkins, it had that. Everyone just welcomed me in with open arms. Having that family environment, with people genuinely wanting to care about me and help me succeed, it felt like the right place.”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways bridge maintenance workers are cutting, hammering and clearing debris on a bridge in northern Kanawha County as cars and tractor-trailers whiz by at 55 mph. They’re in the process of replacing expansion joints on the McQuain Brothers Bridge.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Raffaella “Folly” (Romano) Basile, 84, recently of Charleston, passed away quietly at Hubbard House West in South Charleston on March 25, 2022, after a recent illness, surrounded by members of her family. Folly was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, on June 28,...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Preston County offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. LUCAS. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at the Bruceton Mills Fire Department from 8 a.m....
