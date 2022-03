An impressive new entry was added to the Pennsylvania Big Game Record Book last month. Hunter Matthew Lingle killed the buck in Centre County last November, and an official scorer with the Boone and Crockett Club scored it on Feb. 2. The buck’s final score was 203 3/8 inches, which ties it for the ninth biggest non-typical whitetail ever killed with a firearm in the state.

