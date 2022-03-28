Here are seven great tips to help you shoot better Milky Way photos

NASA is ramping up plans for a new sky survey tool that could help unravel some of the biggest mysteries about the origin of the universe. The mission, called SPHEREx or Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer, is set to launch by April 2025 and will investigate big questions in cosmology, such as what happened in the first few seconds after the Big Bang and how the universe developed and evolved. To investigate these issues, the mission is different from telescopes like Hubble which look at individual stars or galaxies. Instead, SPHEREx is a type of mission called a survey telescope, which looks at the entire sky. That enables it to see information about the universe on a large scale.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO