Counterfeiting/Forgery Investigation in Annin Twp.

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony charges for reportedly possessing cocaine and counterfeit fentanyl at an Emlenton residence on March 15. Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Frank James Smith, of Emlenton, according to court documents. According to a criminal complaint filed...
SHAMOKIN – The death of an inmate at the Coal Twp. state prison has been ruled a homicide. Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley on Thursday made the ruling following an autopsy on Ronnie Brooks. Brooks, 50, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday and was pronounced dead at...
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County public official has been arrested on a felony forgery charge, according to police. The Town of Bath Constable, Daniel Chapman, 31, was arrested by The Village of Bath Police Department on March 25, 2022 in connection to a forgery allegation. Police alleged that Chapman possessed a forged government document.
Update (7:25 p.m.)- According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were called to the 8100 block of Peach Street for the report of skeletal remains. The remains were located upon their arrival and Dr. Dirkmaat of Mercyhurst University also confirmed that the remains were human. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (814) […]
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Avoca woman has been arrested and released after she was allegedly in a physical altercation with a minor child, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. April Gay, 44, of Avoca, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Alexander Street. Gay allegedly engaged in […]
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old woman is dead after rolling her car off the road Friday evening in Amherst. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. when the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, rolled her vehicle off Hopkins Road into the woods near the Great Baehre Swamp Wildlife Management Area, according to Amherst Police. […]
UPDATE- The Blair County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Melissa Karns was taken into custody. BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County Sheriff’s Office is looking for six individuals that have warrants out for their arrest. The Blair County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, that the following individuals are living in Altoona and have […]
FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are attempting to identify a suspect in a Forest County burglary. The burglary occurred on an undisclosed date at a cabin located on Nebraska Road, Green Township. The victim discovered pry marks on the front and back doors of the...
Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two local men are in jail after emergency personnel were dispatched for a report of an overdose in Oil City. Officers of the Oil City Police Department, members of the Oil City Fire Department, and Community Ambulance Services were dispatched via Venango County 9-1-1 around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, to 11 Harold Street, in Oil City, for the report of a male overdose (unknown age).
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Raymond Jessup has been sentenced to five years of probation and must register as a sex offender for installing a camera in a bathroom to record a woman, according to the Chemung County Court. The original indictment states that between January 1, 2021 and June 16, 2021, Jessup installed a camera […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Two people from Elmira were arrested early Friday morning in connection to a string of burglaries across Chemung County. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, Eric Cota and Kimberly Deprimo were arrested. Cota charged with burglary, and Deprimo was charged with criminal possession of stolen property. The pair was arrested after investigators with the Sheriff's Office and the Elmira Police Department executed a seach warrant, and found items from recent burglaries at home on Moore Street in Elmira.
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police seized what were suspected to be drugs and illegal pills, as well as cash and a stolen gun, from a woman’s car last week. Officers from the Federal Way Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit were doing extra patrols in the area of the Eastwind Motel in the 33200 block of Pacific Highway South.
