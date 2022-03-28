HIGH ANGLE RESCUE IN GREENWOOD FOREST

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO