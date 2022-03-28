HIGH ANGLE RESCUE IN GREENWOOD FOREST

First up: Medford Firefighters Rob Brennan, Nick Lanzilli and Tim Corbett. One to climb the ladder, one to steady it at the bottom and the third, the belay man, to hold the rope that would ease the victim from the second floor window gently to the ground. The operation went...
HOUSTON – A woman accused of fatally shooting a man in southwest Houston is wanted by police. Alma Nely Rico, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of Cristino Resendiz Garcia, 23. On March 9, officers were dispatched around1 p.m. to a...
A 16-year-old boy died on Monday, March 7, after he fell into a creek while fishing, Texas officials say. Around 2 p.m. Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities were searching for a male who fell into a waterway fishing near Cypresswood Drive. The area is close to the Cypresswood Golf Club, just north of Houston.
An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
Big shout-out to "Kolt," the canine officer responsible for sniffing out a nearly $4 million drug bust in Fayette County, Texas. Woof! Woof!. According to a report from KRHD 25, Fayette County Narcotics' K-9 Unit Seized 211.4 pounds of Meth during a traffic stop on Friday, March 11. That seizure...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, East Texas mother Kaytlin Davis went to her first consultation at Affordable Dentures with her boyfriend and 2-year-old son. “The dentist and the guy were in the lobby fighting, and then I hear gunshots,” Davis said. She said she heard six gunshots. Davis...
LAKE JACKSON, Texas — A Brazoria County grand jury has decided to indict three teens accused of brutally beating a Brazoswood High School football player last year. Cole Hagan suffered multiple skull fractures and a broken collarbone during that alleged attack in early December. It has been almost four...
BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -Two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation led officials to a home in the Bedias community of Grimes County Thursday. Investigators with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 where they found and recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property.
HOUSTON — Houston police said two men are wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting at a Galleria parking garage. Investigators said the two men were seen with the victim moments before he was killed on the third floor of the Red Garage on Hidalgo Street. The...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a woman last heard from in 2021. Police are looking for Toni Moore, 29. Moore was reported missing by family on Jan. 25, 2022. She was last heard of on Oct. 5, 2021. The 29-year-old is said to be 5 feet, 5 […]
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on West Virginia, and Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 two adults and a 16-year-old juvenile are charged with murder while two other juveniles are in custody on other charges. Police were called...
HOUSTON – A woman remains on the run after police said she snatched a man’s Rolex watch and silver chain bracelet from his wrists while he was asleep at his north Houston home earlier this month. On March 4, the man told police he was having drinks with...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The trend of Houston-area residents coming to Bryan and College Station to steal property continues but police are putting more of these accused thieves in jail thanks to citizens who are reporting suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. The latest case of this happening occurred Friday...
Editors Note: This story has been updated with new information. SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple agencies responded to a car chase through San Benito, ending in a standoff with authorities that left one individual dead. On Sunday, Cameron County Constable Precinct 5 pursued a vehicle through San Benito, in which the suspect fired a […]
