Tennis

Stars react to Oscars drama and Verstappen celebrates – Monday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 28.

Sport

Sports stars reacted to the Oscars drama.

Tennis

Serena enjoyed the Oscars.

Johanna Konta was making a splash.

It was a good day for Coco Gauff.

Interesting!

Football

Monday motivation from Trevoh Chalobah.

Arsenal turned the clock back.

As did the Three Lions.

Formula One

Charles Leclerc reacted to his Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tussle with Max Verstappen .

Verstappen was still celebrating.

Golf

Journey complete for new world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Cricket

The wet weather returned for cricket pre-season!

Kevin Pietersen had his say on Joe Root’s future.

Boxing

Sonny Bill was back in the gym.

Mitch Williams
1d ago

I don’t know of anyone more privileged than Will Smith. He’s an embarrassment. I hope Chris Rock has him charged, we all deserve to see Smith punished for his behavior!

EricN
1d ago

Will is trash. He is just upset that Jada has been bragging about the men she has been sleeping with and her having an open relationship.

Damien Bennett
1d ago

it was STAGED .. .I've slapped plenty of men and it's never looked so scripted. . . . .. they are friends .. used to have been anyway . .it's a stunt. if anything it'll be a spin on how racist Hollywood did NOTHING bc it is jus "normal" .

The Independent

Adam Sandler supports Chris Rock after Oscars drama

Adam Sandler has expressed his support for Chris Rock after the comedian was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Sandler, who has known Rock since they joined Saturday Night Live together in 1990, tweeted out a plug for Rock’s upcoming Ego Death world tour.The Happy Gilmore star, who has collaborated with Rock on films such as Grown Ups and The Week Of, also wrote: “Love you buddy!”Smith assaulted the Top Five star for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head but has since apologised saying he was “out of line”.In an Instagram post, Smith said he “reacted...
CELEBRITIES
