ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Maduro foe accused of evading lawsuit by ex Green Beret

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QL6L_0esAQetP00

A Venezuelan political strategist allegedly threatened to shoot a gun through the door of his luxury Miami condo to avoid being served a lawsuit by a former U.S. Green Beret he hired as part of a plan to oust President Nicolas Maduro , according to a court hearing Monday.

Jordan Goudreau in October 2020 sued JJ Rendón for $1.4 million, alleging breach of contract, after Rendon walked away from a plan he briefly pushed on behalf of the Venezuelan opposition to depose Maduro with the help of the three-time Bronze Star recipient and Iraq war veteran.

Goudreau nonetheless plowed ahead, traveling to Colombia to help train a ragtag army of volunteers at secret camps set up by deserters from Venezuela's military. Operation Gideon — or the Bay of Piglets, as the bloody fiasco came to be known — ended with six insurgents dead and two of Goudreau’s former Special Forces buddies behind bars in Caracas.

Goudreau and his Florida-based company, Silvercorp USA, accuse Rendón of defaulting on an agreement they had signed earlier to detain, capture or remove Maduro and install in his place Juan Guaidó, who the U.S. and dozens of allies recognize as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

The case has been dormant since Goudreau filed his 133-page complaint, which reads like an intrigue-filled Netflix series involving everything from clandestine airstrips to aides to former Vice President Mike Pence.

At a hearing on Monday in Miami, Goudreau's attorney asserted that the reason the case hasn’t moved forward is because Rendón has repeatedly and intentionally refused to accept the summons — a basic first step in any civil lawsuit.

According to Goudreau, a court certified server attempted to personally deliver a summons on seven occasions starting in August 2021 — almost 10 months after the lawsuit was filed — by knocking unsuccessfully on the door of Rendón's downtown Miami apartment.

During the last attempt, at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, he was informed by the building’s front desk that Rendón had called down to say he would “shoot through the door” if he ever attempted to knock again, according to a sworn affidavit filed ahead of Monday's hearing.

“My process server at that time decided to do a strategic withdrawal,” attorney Gustavo Garcia-Montes said during Monday's brief, one-minute hearing, which ended with Judge Carlos Lopez granting Goudreau's request that Rendón be formally notified through alternative means available to the court, such as certified mail or an advertisement in a newspaper.

Rendón denied making any such threats, saying that his door to his apartment is bulletproofed and he doesn't possess any guns.

“It's another crazy, delusional and baseless claim inside an originally baseless lawsuit,” he told The Associated Press in a brief statement.

Rendón in the past has questioned Goudreau's motives for bringing a lawsuit he considers frivolous. He's asserted that the agreement they signed, for which he reimbursed Goudreau $50,000 to cover expenses, was exploratory in nature and in any case nullified months before he launched the ill-fated raid on his own.

In his lawsuit, Goudreau claims that that what was known as the “Alcala plan” — for one of its ringleaders, former Venezuelan Army Gen. Clíver Alcalá — had been approved by the U.S. government.

To back his claim, Goudreau cited three meetings he had with a former aide to Pence named Drew Horn, who went on to serve as a senior adviser to the Director of National Intelligence. During those meetings, Goudreau said he was assured by Horn that licenses from the U.S. government regarding the procurement of weapons for the coup effort were forthcoming, although there's no evidence anything came of those discussions.

U.S. officials have repeatedly denied any involvement in the failed plot.

Still, the U.S. has long encouraged efforts to unseat Maduro, including by offering a $15 million reward for his arrest on U.S. drug charges and support for a failed barracks uprising that preceded Operation Gideon.

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @ APJoshGoodma n

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

U.S. warns Russia of consequences of any possible Russian use of chemical weapons

(Reuters) -U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, in the first high-level contact publicly disclosed between the two countries since the invasion of Ukraine, and warned Patrushev about the consequences "of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine."
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

The weapons the U.S. and allies are providing to Ukraine

The U.S. has given more than $2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, with about $1 billion last week alone, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea for more from Congress, asking for more defensive assistance as his country struggles to fight off the Russian invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators poisoned during peace talks

Two Ukrainian negotiators and a Russian businessman assisting in the negotiations with Russia were intentionally poisoned during a round of peace talks at the start of this month, a report first revealed Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov and another member of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Goudreau
Person
Mike Pence
Daily Mail

Cashing in his $5MILLION get out of jail card! Shocking moment cartel leader dons military uniform and strolls out of Colombian prison after paying bribe of millions

A drug lord awaiting extradition to the United States donned a prison guard's uniform and strolled out of Colombian maximum security prison Friday thanks to a '$5 million' get out of jail card. Juan Castro, the reported 'second-in-command' of multinational Colombian cartel Gulf Clan, was caught on camera slipping out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

The US Just Put a $10 Million Bounty on an Unknown Cartel Leader

The Biden administration just placed a $10 million reward on the head of the leader of a little-known cartel in Guatemala. The prize for Eugenio Darío Molina-López “Molina”, head of Los Huistas, is twice that offered for help leading to the capture of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s sons, known as Los Chapitos, which was set to $5 million for each in December 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Iraq War#Venezuelan#Bronze Star#Special Forces#Silvercorp Usa
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Vice

Russia Is Now Claiming the US Trained Birds to Deliver Ukrainian Bioweapons

Two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, the general consensus appears to be that the Kremlin has lost the information war. That call is likely very premature at best, but it’s clear the Russian government’s efforts to convince its own citizens that Ukraine is the aggressor, and that the Kremlin is justified in bombing a sovereign nation, are becoming increasingly desperate.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Iraq
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
WSYX ABC6

Biden admin loosens asylum procedures, will let immigration officers grant asylum claims

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Biden administration is modifying the process for handling immigrant asylum claims in an attempt to expedite the currently backlogged system. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new rule that authorizes officers from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to consider asylum applications. Previously, only immigration judges were allowed to do so which, according to the DOJ, led to cases taking years to complete.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

572K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy