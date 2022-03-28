Ron DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law during staged ceremony surrounded by children

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation into law blocking classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, a measure that the bill’s opponents and LGBT+ advocates have warned will marginalise already-vulnerable LGBT+ students and their families while chilling classroom speech.

During a ceremony surrounded by schoolchildren and administration officials, the governor said the bill will ensure that “parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination.”

The “ Parental Rights in Education ” bill – named “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” by its opponents – prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”

Parents can also sue their school districts if they believe such measures were violated, potentially exposing teachers and schools to costly, grievance-driven lawsuits.

Nadine Smith, executive director of LGBT+ advocacy group Equality Florida, said the governor “has damaged our state’s reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place for all families, he has made us a laughing stock and target of national derision.”

“Worse, he has made schools less safe for children,” she added.

This is a developing story