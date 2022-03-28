No Additional Details in Snake Bite Incident

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) --- VCU Police say they have no additional details to release about a man being treated for a snake bite at VCU Medical Center. The incident was actually released by Virginia State Police, in a press release where they highlighted their efforts to bring anti-venom to the Medical Center from the Virginia Beach Aquarium.

State Police say the man was bitten over the weekend by what they called an African Pit Viper, which was his pet. The snake is one of the ten deadliest in the world. The man had been treated with a dose of anti-venom from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., but needed a second dose, which State Police then rushed to Richmond.

We do not currently know the man's condition. We also do not know where he lives, or what led up to the bite.