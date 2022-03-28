Decorative Beading Covers The Air Jordan 1 Low

While not the most ground-break Nike Air Max design, the Air Max 90 has helped popularize the Swoosh’s visible Air cushioning since it debuted 32 years ago. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s creation emerged in shades of off-white, grey and black across the model’s original mix of materials. TPU components along the tongue and at the profiles opt for stark-black contrast, while nearby suede panels (including the side swooshes) indulge in a grey suede. Remaining overlays across the upper deviate in a white-reminiscent hue that allows for the aforementioned colors to revel in the spotlight. The citrus flair that animated “airmax” logos throughout the upper, however, arguably steal the show, as it also lands on the visible Airbag underfoot.

